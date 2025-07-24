The Hamptons Jewelry Show Debuts With A Sparkling Southampton Showcase

Southampton will receive a burst of bejeweled glamour this week when the Hamptons Jewelry Show begins Out East! From July 24 to 27, the annual market and jewelry showcase will feature numerous brands across 17 sweeping acres in the Southampton Fairgrounds. The premiere occasion is notably the only international fine jewelry fair that’s open to the public, making it a memorable experience for fashion lovers to discover in The Hamptons.

“It is rare for a direct-to-the-public jewelry show to attract national luxury sponsors, except in the Hamptons,” said Rick Friedman, executive director and founder of The Hamptons Fine Jewelry Show. “This is because our 4,000 hard-to-reach, affluent, jewelry-loving guests are the prime target audience for many luxury brands.”

Indeed, this year’s event curated by expert Hilary Joy Diaz will feature over 90 brands from around the world, making it the most diverse jewelry event to-date in the 19-year history of production organization HamptonsShows, LLC. The wide range of presenting labels and designers spans artisans, estate jewelers, contemporary designers, and watchmakers, which attendees can purchase pieces from directly. Notable brands to watch include The Back Vault, OX NY, Samantha Siu, Sean Hill, Cornelis Hollander Jewelry, Treasure Fine Jewelry, Mahnaz Collection, and many more—which guests can also find listed in the Show’s directory.

The outdoor occasion is sure to be an especially luxe affair, featuring a wine and spirits bar to keep attendees refreshed while perusing its climate-controlled tents. Another notable highlight includes the Show debut of diamond dealer David Rosenberg, who’s build a luxe “Ice Palace” exhibition booth spanning 576 square feet—and filled with plenty of dazzling gems. Be sure to pay a visit to the Show when you’re Out East this weekend—it’s certain to be a glittering affair to remember!

