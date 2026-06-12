The Hamptons It List: Where To Go This Summer

Summer Out East is officially underway, and while longtime favorites will always draw a crowd, this season’s social calendar is shaping up around a mix of buzzy openings, beloved institutions, wellness destinations, and fashion’s most anticipated returns. From Montauk to Southampton, these are the spots to know this season!

1. Barlume Beach, Montauk

435 E Lake Drive

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One of the season’s most anticipated openings, Barlume Beach has quickly established itself as Montauk’s newest see and be seen destination. The sprawling waterfront concept blends a hotel, beach club, marina, restaurant, and lounge into one effortlessly chic experience. Equal parts Italian Riviera and East End escape, expect sunset cocktails, long lunches, and an impossibly stylish crowd.

2. Belmont Park Village

Before officially arriving in the Hamptons, consider making a stop at Belmont Park Village. Opened in late 2024, the luxury shopping destination has quickly become one of the most exciting retail additions to the New York landscape. Located just outside Manhattan, the open-air village brings together designer fashion, elevated hospitality, and exclusive experiences in a setting designed to make shopping feel enjoyable again. Whether you’re looking for a wardrobe refresh before a weekend out east or simply want to browse luxury brands at exceptional value, Belmont Park Village is well worth the detour.

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3. Chanel East Hampton

17 Newtown Lane

No Hamptons summer is complete without Chanel’s return to Newtown Lane. The beloved seasonal boutique once again brings the house’s coveted ready to wear, accessories, jewelry, and Coco Beach collections to the East End, cementing itself as fashion’s favorite summer shopping destination.

4. Beauty Sandwich at Shou Sugi Ban House

One of beauty’s most sought after treatments is heading east. This July, Ivan of the Beauty Sandwich, will launch a residency at Shou Sugi Ban House, giving Hamptons visitors access to the celebrity loved treatment without having to venture back into Manhattan. Consider this your reminder to book early.

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5. Violet Grey, East Hampton

66 Newtown Lane

Beauty insiders have a new address to add to their Hamptons itinerary. The cult favorite retailer has officially arrived in East Hampton, bringing its carefully curated assortment of luxury skincare, makeup, and wellness brands to the East End just in time for summer.

6. The Maidstone, East Hampton

207 Main Street, East Hampton

The beloved East Hampton property continues its renaissance as one of the chicest places to stay out east. Whether you’re checking in for the weekend or stopping by for dinner, The Maidstone offers a more intimate alternative to the Hamptons’ larger resort scene.

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7. Offshore, Montauk

71 S Emerson Street

Wellness and socializing continue to collide at Offshore, where oceanfront recovery experiences, fitness programming, and elevated dining have made it one of Montauk’s most coveted destinations. Whether you’re stopping by after a workout or settling in for sunset, Offshore remains firmly on our summer radar.

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8. Maison Close, Southampton

281 County Road

Bringing a distinctly European energy to Southampton, Maison Close has quickly become one of the hardest reservations to secure this season. Located at The Capri, the restaurant and lounge has become a magnet for those seeking a glamorous dinner that effortlessly turns into a late night.

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9. Sollis Health, Water Mill

760 Montauk Highway, Suite 2c, Water Mill

For those spending significant time out east, Sollis Health’s Water Mill location has become an essential wellness resource. Offering concierge level medical care without the traditional urgent care experience, it remains one of the smartest memberships for Hamptons regulars.

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10. The Hedges Inn, East Hampton

74 James Lane, East Hampton

Fresh off a thoughtful redesign, The Hedges Inn is having a major moment. The historic East Hampton property blends timeless Hamptons charm with elevated interiors, making it one of the most stylish boutique stays of the season.

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11. The Pearl

Fitness lovers should keep August firmly marked on their calendars. NYC’s cult favorite workout destination, The Pearl, is expected to bring its signature classes to both The Post House and Wave Wellness this summer, offering the perfect wellness addition to any Hamptons itinerary.

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12. Talya, Montauk

148 S Emerson Street, Montauk

A perennial favorite among the fashion set, Talya continues to deliver one of Montauk’s most memorable dining experiences. Fresh seafood, waterfront views, and a lively atmosphere make it a must book throughout the season.

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13. Montauk Yacht Club

32 Star Island Road, Montauk

The iconic waterfront property continues to evolve as one of the East End’s premier destinations. With refreshed dining experiences, elevated wellness programming, and a picturesque marina setting, Montauk Yacht Club remains a favorite for both visitors and locals looking to spend the day by the water.