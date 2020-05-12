The Funniest Zoom Era Parody Video Has Arrived

We’ve all been there in the past few weeks- Someone at the company isn’t so great at this Zoom thing. Andrew Cotter, a Scottish sports broadcaster, brilliantly mirrors all of us in an online Zoom call with his two labrador retrievers, Mabel and Olive, about the current state of affairs. “The annual report…you pretty much ruined the sofas…913 squirrels chased, none caught so not a good return,” Cotter tells the dogs. Enjoy! We are all Mabel!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Cotter (@mrandrewcotter) on May 12, 2020 at 4:25am PDT

