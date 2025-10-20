The Academy Museum Gala’s Star-Studded Red Carpet

The fall gala season is officially here, which reached a soaring height over the weekend at the Academy Museum Gala. This year’s event was presented in partnership with Rolex, raising over $12 million in funding for the Academy Museum of Arts and Motion Pictures, according to Variety. The night’s honorees included Walter Salles, Bowen Yang, Penélope Cruz, and Bruce Springsteen, who each received a special award for their contributions to film, entertainment, and culture at large. Naturally, the glamorous occasion featured a fashionable roster A-list guests, with attendees including Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Hilary Duff, Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Emily Ratajkowski, Jodie Turner-Smith, Charli XCX, Anna Kendrick, Kendall Jenner, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Colman Domingo, Zoey Deutch, Demi Moore, Regina Hall, Lucy Liu, Kaia Gerber, Greta Lee, Jeremy Strong, Addison Rae, Chase Infiniti, Naomi Watts, Jenna Ortega, Elle Fanning, fand more.

Top Modeling Agent Louie Chaban Dies At 69

Louie Chaban, a longtime top modeling agent and director of U.S. women’s business at Ford Models, has died at age 69. Throughout his career, Chaban became known for working with top models including Adriana Lima, Karen Elson, Doutzen Kroes, Erin O’Connor, Cameron Russell, Raquel Zimmermann, Jade Parfitt, and more across roles at The Lions, Elite, DNA, Women, and Ford. Initially beginning his NYC career as a door person at Mudd in the 1970’s, Chaban became friends with fashion leaders including Anna Sui, later working for Sui until he began working as an agent. Though the cause of Chaban’s death is unknown, his passing has left an impact on fashion, with colleagues including Sui, Marc Jacobs, Zac Posen, Karen Elson, Linda Evangelista, Katie Grand, Alastair McKimm, and Carine Roitfeld mourning his death on social media.

“Your girls were my girls,” Posen shared on Instagram. “We shared a love for that kind of beauty that hovered at the edge, the kind of alt-star quality that Warhol understood so well. Meisel was an incredible star making partner to you, and together you created a world that felt both untouchable and intimately real. You saw me, even in those early days. You let me bring my friends and muses into the room, onto the runway, into the parties, into the story. You supported me, and you challenged me. Sometimes you surprised me.”

The Louvre’s Viral Jewelry Heist Causes The Beloved Museum To Close Amidst A Major Investigation

A major jewel heist has gone down at the Louvre—and it’s not wrapping up anytime soon this season. During the heist on Sunday, a group of six thieves infiltrated the museum and stole between $816 to $933 million worth of 19th century French jewelry from display cases with chainsaws, according to the BBC. Though no suspects have been named yet, the country of France is aghast at the event and the museum has been closed today—with no word on when it will reopen. Among the historical pieces stolen, suspected to be broken apart and sold for their precious gemstones and materials, were Empress Eugénie’s tiara and brooch, emerald earrings and a necklace from Empress Marie Louise, and a necklace, tiara, and one earring previously belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense. So far, only Empress Eugénie’s tiara has been recovered after it was found undamaged condition on the thieves’ escape route. Stay tuned as the investigation develops!

L’Oreal Acquires Kering’s Beauty Portfolio For $4.7 Billion

Kering‘s slate of beauty brands is finding a new home at L’Oreal! According to Reuters, the beauty giant has acquired labels including Creed, as well as the rights to develop beauty and fragrances for brands including Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga for 50 years under the new deal. The move is the first major financial deal under Kering’s new CEO Luca de Meo, who took the helm of the fashion company earlier this summer. So far, L’Oreal’s shares have risen in value by 1.2%, while Kering’s have risen by 4.8% as of today. The sale notably follows a range of beauty launches for the fall and winter seasons—including the launch of Balenciaga’s new fragrance collection.

Dakota Johnson And Colman Domingo Join The Valentino Family

Valentino has found its latest brand ambassadors in none other than Dakota Johnson and Colman Domingo! Johnson is now a global ambassador for the label’s fashion line, while Domingo’s joined Valentino Beauty as its first global brand ambassador. Domingo’s appointment marks an exciting new shift for the star, following standout red carpet appearances in Valentino this year that have made him a style star to watch and cherish—especially as he preps for the Wicked: For Good press tour to reveal his role as the Cowardly Lion. Meanwhile, Johnson’s appointment is an anticipated move, as she’s been a muse and close friend of creative director Alessandro Michele since his Gucci days—and served as a Gucci ambassador from 2017 onwards, as well.

