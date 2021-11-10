The End Of A Very Quick Era! Daniel Lee Is Leaving Bottega Veneta

Buzzy Brit designer Daniel Lee is exiting his role as creative director at Bottega Veneta. The news, announced in a brief media alert by the brand, comes mere weeks after the luxury Italian label showcased its latest outing in Detroit.

Lee, whose resume includes a stint as womenswear director at Celine during the Phoebe Philo era, showed his first collection for the formerly-sleeping giant Bottega for the Fall 2019 season, having joined the previous season. In the months leading up to his hotly-anticipated runway debut, his reimagined accessories and footwear offering for the house led to a viral trend for squishy pouches, square-toe padded footwear, and a revived obsession with interecciato leather.

In a release, the unassuming Leeds-native said, “My time at Bottega Veneta has been an incredible experience. I am grateful to have worked with an exceptional and talented team and I am forever thankful to everyone who was part of creating our vision.” Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta, added: “I would like to thank Daniel for his dedication…He provided Bottega Veneta with a fresh perspective and a new sense of modernity, while remaining respectful of the brand’s fifty-year heritage.” Rongone also spoke to the “remarkable” growth that the Kering-owned brand has enjoyed under Lee’s direction.

As of yet, it’s unknown where Lee is headed to. With numerous awards under his belt, a celebrity fan base, and a cult following thanks to his bold decisions to show seasonless collections outside of fashion capitals and do away with traditional social media, there’ll be many eyes on his next move. The release added that no replacement has been secured, stating, “a new creative organization for the House will be announced soon.”

Wasting no time at all, an Instagram account has already sprung up with the handle, @oldnewbottega. Savage.

