“The Devil Wears Prada” Premiere Red Carpet Looks: Then and Now

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” is finally here! Well, almost. The movie doesn’t actually hit theaters until May 1, but after a whirlwind global press tour, last night the stars of the much-anticipated sequel to the 2006 smash hit original finally hit the red carpet for the film’s US premiere. And boy did they look stunning! Way better than at the original film’s premiere 20 years ago. Check out the cast’s red carpet glow-ups below.

Anne Hathaway

For the 2006 New York premiere, Hathaway wore a nice, if somewhat matronly, drape-y red dress (designer unknown) similar to the John Galliano-designed black gown her character Andy Sachs wore to the film’s version of the Met Gala. Honestly, it all feels a bit prom, especially with the up do. Which is not to say that Hathaway doesn’t look lovely. She does. She always does. Because she is. But the whole thing feels a bit safe. And a bit like something you could pick up at any “fancy” dress shop in your local mall.

For the 2026 New York premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Hathaway chose red once again, but this time in a much more dramatic silhouette designed by Nicholas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. Hathaway’s gown (the prom department at Macy’s could never!) was designed with a nod to the film’s title in the form of the bodice, which was shaped to resemble devil horns, and stylist Erin Walsh paired the couture creation with matching shoes and stunning ruby and diamond jewelry. A glow-up for sure!

Meryl Streep

Meryl is fabulous, but her look at the 2006 premiere was less “red carpet” and more “mother of the groom trying to show up the bride on her wedding day.” She definietly got it right this time around, though, wearing a red leather cape by Sarah Burton for Givenchy with black gloves and big black sunglasses a la Anna Wintour.

Emily Blunt

For her first major Hollywood red carpet, Emily Blunt wore a quintessentially early 2000s cocktail dress complete with a wide waistband and contrasting lace detail around the bodice. Again, the name of the designer has been lost to history, but if I told you it was from the Wet Seal prom collection, you’d probably believe me, right?

Fast forward 20 years and Blunt is walking the red carpet of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in this couture confection designed by the incomparable Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli from his most recent Spring 2026 couture runway show. Stunning!

And just for good measure, here’s Stanley Tucci looking dashing in black pants and a black velvet blazer. Not that different from the grey suit he wore to the original film’s premiere, but a glow-up nonetheless.

So what do you think? Will you be seeing “The Devil Wears Prada 2” when it hits theaters on Friday, May 1? If you’re in New York and want to really make a day of it, make a reservation at The Parliament for their all new “Style & Stilettos” brunch. Starting Saturday, May 2, and available every weekend in May, $65 per person will get you:

A communal drink experience served in an oversized stiletto decanter.

A Jarlsberg cubed cheese platter an appetizer — a nod to the cheese Emily Blunt’s character fuels up with in the original film.

A Miranda Priestly “That’s All” makeup bag.

A sheet or Miranda Priestly stickers for playful moments at the table and beyond.

A pair of devil horns.

A brunch entree: from classics like french toast and eggs Benedict to a croque madame or veggie frittata.

Reservations available now on OpenTable.