The Devil Wears Prada 2′ s First Well-Heeled Trailer Is Here!

Gird your loins! We finally got our first look inside the world of The Devil Wears Prada 2, with the film’s teaser trailer dropping online. Though details of the movie’s full plot are still under wraps, we did get a glimpse of flashing cameras, ornate jewelry, and popping champagne—ensuring there won’t be any lack of glamour when the film’s released on May 1. A final shot of sunglasses-clad Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) also created a viral visual that’s already spread like wildfire. The movie’s fashion by costume designer Molly Rogers is already causing a stir—most notably the red Valentino Rockstud pumps from 2022 worn by Miranda while walking through Runway‘s corporate office. Stay tuned for more details as spring nears! In the meantime, you can check out the full teaser for yourself on YouTube.

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Reaches A $5 Billion Valuation

Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear brand Skims has reached another major win. The label has just earned $225 million in new financing through Goldman Sachs Alternatives, according to Fortune. This brings Skims’ total valuation to $5 billion, owed to consistent growth since it was founded by Kardashian and CEO Jens Grede in 2019. Previously, Skims was valued at 3.2 billion in 2022 and $4 billion in 2023, marking an impressive financial achievement. However, this isn’t the only cause for celebration at the label. Skims has also just launched the second drop of its NikeSkims collaboration with Nike, featuring a variety of sleek shapewear and accessories for cooler temperatures in a palette of dark blue-gray, brown, and black. Sounds like winter’s off to a sporty—and bountiful—start!

Lady Gaga Embraces Mayhem Glamour For Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone‘s found its next covergirl in Lady Gaga! The musician fronts the title’s new December issue, outfitted in dark feathers and diamonds in tandem with her ongoing Mayhem album cycle. While speaking in her feature interview alongside her gothically glam editorial, Gaga opens up about her dedication to the art of music, finding healing through songs like “Disease,” and the success of Mayhem—including its recent Grammy nods. She also takes a step into the past, reflecting on her 2013 record Artpop‘s panned reception by the music industry—and how it made her feel at the time.

“I put so much into Artpop,” said Gaga. “It really was my EDM opus. And also I was in a very chaotic place. It feels hard sometimes to stand firmly in the ground when it’s sinking, you know? People don’t like it if I say, ‘I won’t dress the way you want me to dress. I won’t have the hair you want me to have, and I’m going to not make pop music the way that you want me to make it. ’Cause you want everything to sound like Bad Romance, and I’m never doing that again.”

Givenchy’s Spring 2026 Campaign Shines With Rooney Mara And Paul Simonon

Givenchy is already blossoming for spring, courtesy of its latest campaign. Under the creative direction of Sarah Burton, the French label’s tapped actress Rooney Mara as the face of its new Spring 2026 campaign. A longtime muse to both Givenchy and Burton, Mara poses in pieces from the designer’s bejeweled collection—including sharp suiting, strappy heels and enchanting crystal-coated earrings. Meanwhile, punk rock musician Paul Simonon also makes an appearance in the shoot by Collier Schorr, outfitted in the brand’s elegant men’s suiting—accompanied by two Doberman pups in a nod to the house’s canine icon. Chic!

All images: Collier Schorr/Courtesy of Givenchy

Marc Jacobs Stomps Into Fall With A New Dr. Martens Collaboration!

Marc Jacobs is kicking off fall on a punky note with Dr. Martens! The pair have reunited to launch a new collaboration, featuring limited-edition boot styles in the spirit of Jaocbs’ signature Kiki boots. The multi-buckled silhouette appears atop Martens’ signature thick, yellow-welted ridged soles, with uppers cast in a palette of glossy black, lavender, and edgy croc embossments. Each style, which retails for $290, can be found on MarcJacobs.con, while the black and lavender colorways are also available on DrMartens.com.

All images: Olivia Parker/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

