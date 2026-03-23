The Devil Wears Prada 2 Merch at Target Is So Bad

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1 and, honestly, it looks like it is going to be a lot of fun. The trailer for the much-anticipated sequel shows Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) returning to Runway Magazine as Features Editor, jet setting around the world, and generally causing turmoil for Miranda Priestly (who doesn’t remember her) and Emily (who remembers her all too well).

What looks significantly less fun is the movie’s merch, which dropped on Target’s website last week and is made up almost entirely of graphic t-shirts and slogan sweatshirts so ugly they would probably give Miranda Priestly a heart attack.

Isn’t Target supposed to be sort of style-y? Obviously they are still hurting from the boycotts after eliminating their DEI programs — they’ve reportedly lost over $12 billion so far — but even so, you’d think they could afford to put a little more care and design into their merch for one of the most anticipated fashion movies of the decade. Like… there’s bad and then there is this shirt bad:

They didn’t even make it cerulean. It would have still been ugly then, but at least it would have made more sense than purple!

Credit where credit is due, the good people at @DietPrada were the first to call out these fast fashion horrors last week. And the comments under their post are a real riot. One person even dubbed the collection “Landfillcore,” which is both hysterical and a grim portent of where the majority of these pieces seem all but guaranteed to end up.

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If Target was smart, they would have hired costume designer Patricia Field to create a collection for them inspired by the movie. But instead we’ve got over 100 items (with more sure to come) that look like they were designed by Canva AI.

Seriously, Target, get it together. And while you’re at it, fire everyone involved in your anti-DEI blitz. It was a bad move and it is clearly just one of a series of very bad choices your leadership seems determined to make no matter the cost.