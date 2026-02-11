Chic ReportNews

The Daily’s NYFW Issue Is Here!

The Daily’s February issue has arrived! With the Olympics on everybody’s mind, we asked some of our favorite American designers such as Christian Siriano, Anna Sui, Sergio Hudson, Cynthia Rowley, and more if they’ve ever taken home their version of the gold. Inside we talk to Michael Kors about some of his favorite moments as the brand celebrates 45 years in business this week. We catch up with our old pal Sergio Kletnoy, who we first met as Joanna Coles assistant, and has now become one of the most powerful people in media as Vogue’s global entertainment director. Everybody’s favorite artist Ashley Longshore tells us how she built her career and why she’loves New York. Plus! We meet the founder of a new outerwear brand, FIBRE, and sit down with the sisters behind Jumelle.  Look for your Daily at the shows every day this week or read our new issue online! Happy New York Fashion Week!

 

 

