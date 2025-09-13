The Daily Front Row honored the fashion, beauty, and media world’s most talented figures at the 2025 Fashion Media Awards. Guests filled the red carpet inside Rockefeller Center’s famed Rainbow Room before experiencing a range of special activations and the night’s star-studded ceremony. The evening was hosted by Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport, whose looks varied from crystal corsetry to a stained-glass rose dress by Oscar de la Renta—whose creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim were honored with the night’s Creatives of the Year award.

The evening kicked off with Iman receiving the Fashion Icon award for her legendary career as a supermodel, activist, and philanthropist. The star was introduced by Anok Yai, who reflected on Iman’s role as an inspiration to models through the decades.

Up next, Dee Hilfiger took to the stage to present Mary Alice Stephenson with the Impact Innovation award for her nonprofit GLAM4GOOD, which donates unused fashion and beauty products to humanitarian causes. Stephenson shone onstage in a vibrant yellow gown—one of the night’s best looks—as she shared her goals to turn the industry’s potential waste into life-changing moments for others, including a woman she distributed products to after this year’s devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Marianne Fonesca received this year’s Breakthrough Beauty Brand trophy for her beloved label Gente Beauty, introduced onstage by Fernanda Gimenez. Both expanded on their passion for the label, as well as its ability to share Brazilian beauty culture with the world. Artist Amy Sherald stepped onstage to award Sarah Harrelson with the night’s Magazine of the Year honor, for Harrelson’s most recent 12-year tenure as the editor in chief and founder of Cultured.

One of the night’s sweetest moments came from Zac Posen, introduced onstage by Brooks Nader for the Fashion Innovator honor. Posen shared his experience rising as a fashion design star at his own namesake label for 20 years, before stepping back and finding a new life as Gap Inc.’s executive vice president and creative director—as well as the importance of leadership, courage, and for fashion to not fit in to make an impact.

Amelia Gray—a familiar face for many, as our 2024 Fashion Los Angeles Awards‘ Model of the Year winner—took to the stage to introduce Trey Laird, who won the evening’s Campaign of the Year honor for his viral BOSS Bodywear campaign with David Beckham. Laird—another Daily face, having won the honor last year for his work with Donna Karan New York—revealed how his own apartment move inspired the steamy shoot by Marcus Piggott and Mert Alas…who made him pass along the message that, like Beckham, he also enjoys showering in his skivvies! Busta Rhymes then presented the evening’s Emerging Artist honor to rising rapper Ashwin Gane, who discussed the power of music to influence our everyday lives—and hinted that his signature sound might change soon.

To the delight of many, Law Roach sauntered to the podium to introduce Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim as this year’s Creatives of the Year winners for their work at Oscar de la Renta and Monse. Known for his electrifying and sassy humor, Roach didn’t hesitate to share that a guest in the elevator mispronounced the Monse name. Garcia and Kim were each emotional while sharing how, despite their differences, their pure love for fashion—as well as their supportive community of editors, stylists, and more—has fueled their careers and commitment to working together.

Pete Davidson made an appearance for one of the night’s most anticipated honors, Style Icon, which he presented to his best friend mgk. The actor’s humorous remarks were also heartfelt—within minutes, he both shared his respect and admiration for mgk’s multi-faceted career, and encouraged the audience to stream his new album Lost Americana to beat Morgan Wallen on the charts. Mgk then stepped onstage with a speech from the heart, expressing his gratitude to be recognized for his fashion taste and desire to further grow as a designer or model—hint, hint!

The evening concluded with Christy Turlington Burns presenting Pamela Hanson, who she’s frequently collaborated with over the decades, with the evening’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Hanson closed the night with a speech emphasizing the support of her family, friends, and more as a driving force through her storied photography career.

Throughout the event, added sparkle came from fine jewelry brand LAGOS, whose jewels adorned stylish guests including Irina Kro Eicke, Mariah Strongin, Maxamillion Eicke, Jessica Markowski, Kiel Tutin, Leyna Bloom, Marina Ingvarsson, Clinton Moxam, Uche Moxam, Jermaine Mitchell, Quigley, and Jess Habich.

As the red carpet kicked off at the pre-ceremony cocktail hour, activations opened up from a variety of luxe brands. Redken introduced its newest hair gloss to keep attendees’ locks radiant and healthy, while also providing blowouts for camera-ready hair to Charlotte Bickley, Katya Tolstova, Jessica Markowski, Severine Keimng, Greta Louise Tome, and Ashley Haas.

Soma’s sleek black-and-white photo booth drew direct inspiration from their new Vanishing Edge panties collection—which they recently celebrated with a special NYFW pop-up at Iconic Magazines. Ject also showcased a range of its newest innovative cosmetic treatments, ensuring guests were well-educated on the future of beauty. Plus, Lavazza served up tasty espresso martinis at the bar—where guests could also send postcards featuring colorful art of its adorable robot mascot, Luigi. Everyone also stayed refreshed during the star-studded occasion with Bar AF’s colorful canned margaritas and whiskey ginger cocktails.

The night’s stylish guest list included Tiffany Haddish, Tommy Hilfiger, Nicky Hilton, Tina Craig, John Demsey, Elizabeth Lake, Sophie Sumner, Dimitris Giannetos, Julien Farel, Busta Rhymes, Katya Tolstova, Gillian Miniter, Crystal Waters, Nicole Miller, Dougie Joseph, Josh McGregor, Mariah Strongin, Elizabeth Lake, Taras Romanov, Flaviana Matata, Emira D’Spain, Larsen Thompson, Alex Lundqvist, Keytt Lundqvist, Sergio Kletnoy, Elena Matei, Severine Keimig, Sophie Elgort, Ezra William, Tika, The Daily’s Eddie Roche, Nandini Vaid, and Aaron Royce, and many more.

Dive into the night’s most glamorous and unforgettable moments! Until next year…

Thank you to our sponsors LAGOS, Redken, Lavazza, Soma, Gente, Casamigos, and Ject.

All images: Jeff Eason for The Daily Front Row, Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images The Daily Front Row, Sean Zanni for The Daily Front Row

