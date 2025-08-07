News

The Daily Summer’s August Issue Has Arrived!

Dive into new summer fashion, haute Out East happenings, and more!

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
The Daily Front Row August 2025 (Courtesy)

Did you miss us? The Daily Summer is back! As August heats up, we’re diving into the finest summer fashions and the latest Hamptons happenings this season.  The gorgeous Carla Bruni covers the issue from an early 90s Chanel show.  Speaking of nostalgia…the ’90s are at a fever pitch in fashion right now, making it the perfect time to catch up with Nicole Miller on her namesake brand’s launch during the decade. This issue also features a dazzling array of Haute Couture Fall 2025 and Resort 2026 collections, which we break down for you—along with new designer updates, star-studded front rows, and top looks to love. We’ve also got exclusive scoops on the latest happenings Out East, from Steve Madden’s latest store in Sag Harbor to the sun-drenched party scene, and the fashion set’s top spots for lobster rolls!

The Daily Front Row’s fashionable August 2025 issue

Plus! We caught up with Moroccanoil’s  Carmen Tal on her brand’s delectable new fine fragrance,get the latest on Adam Neeley’s sparkling jewelry designs, and got a lesson in tasteful interior design by Elena Tushina. Found Collectibles’ Rodrigo Salem walked us through his Hamptons Holiday House launch—including rooms adorned with Brandusa Niro‘s vibrant artwork. There’s also plenty of dynamic Hamptons innovations to discover from JECT’s Gabby Garritano, Blacklane’s Kyle Fackler, and Christie’s International Real Estate Group’s Bonita DeWolf. And there’s even more summer fashion to lust over with the latest stylish drops from Banana Republic and Grey/Ven . Keep an eye for the new issue all over the East End—and don’t forget to pick up a copy for your beach bag!

Read the issue here!

 

