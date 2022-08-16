The Daily Summer & Max Mara Came Together For A Whole Host Of Chic Events Out East

In what’s becoming our favorite summer tradition, the Daily Summer and Max Mara reunited for not one, but three days of fun.

To kick things off, chicettes headed to a private residence in Wainscott for an al fresco luncheon, DAOU rosé tasting, FlowerBX bouquets, and not to mention a chance to discover Fall ‘22 must-haves and accessories from the Italian luxury brand. (Three words: Silver. Sparkly. Coat!)

The following day, a women in business-focused poolside panel—from Power Suits to Power Moves!—brought together Hilary Matt, Casey Fremont, Jessica Chestman, Lizzi Bickford Meadow, and Tiff Benson to divulge their impressive industry intel.

Guests also took the opportunity to have their portrait captured by A.E. Kieran and peruse Chestman’s PopUp Art Gallery while enjoying Lamberti Prosecco or hydrating with VOSS Water. Across the days, those in attendance were treated to a VIP gift card from Max Mara, and enjoyed luxe gift bags with goodies by Moroccanoil, Shani Darnen, Supergoop!, Kiehl’s, Tenoverten, Mario Badescu, and mineral-infused BLK Water.

Among those who joined the festivities were Amy Lefévre, Judgie Graham, Tinamarie Clarke, Elizabeth Kurpis, Marina Albright, Jared Seligman, Tripoli Patterson, Alexandra Toccin, Trisha Gregory, Kasia Silverton, Dara Tomanovich, Delia Folk, Alison Bruhn, Maddie Puckett, Stephanie Gottlieb, Severine Keimig, and Mary Leest.

And just case you’re wondering how we got by with putting our best faces forward, we can thank the nourishing and hydrating best-selling Avocado Eye Cream from Kiehl’s for making us at least seem as if we were well rested after three consecutive days of fun. Feast your eyes on the happenings, below!

Images: Caroline Fiss/Sean Zanni

