The Daily Front Row + LIM College The Fashion Link Livestream: “Age of Influence” Tomorrow at 12pm EST

The Daily Front Row and LIM present The Fashion Link, a virtual conference that brings together notable industry leaders for digital conversations on media, marketing, events and beyond. Tomorrow, Thursday, July 23rd at 12pm EST we’ll be chatting with top influencers, Apphia Castillo @phiphibb, Shelcy Joseph @nycxlothes, Igee Okafor @igeeokafor, Sophie Sumner @sophiesumner8, and Luke Ditella @lukeditella. The conversation will focus on influencers who are change agents, have built their own brand and converting followers. Right here on DailyFrontRow.com.