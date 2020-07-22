LivestreamNews

The Daily Front Row + LIM College The Fashion Link Livestream: “Age of Influence” Tomorrow at 12pm EST

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row

The Daily Front Row and LIM present The Fashion Link,  a virtual conference that brings together notable industry leaders for digital conversations on media, marketing, events and beyond.  Tomorrow,  Thursday, July 23rd at 12pm EST we’ll be chatting with top influencers, Apphia Castillo @phiphibb, Shelcy Joseph @nycxlothes, Igee Okafor @igeeokafor, Sophie Sumner @sophiesumner8, and Luke Ditella @lukeditella. The conversation will focus on influencers who are change agents, have built their own brand and converting followers. Right here on DailyFrontRow.com.

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

You may also like

Watch the Balmain Fall 2020 Show Live...

Paris Fashion Week is In Full Swing...

3 LIM College Grads — and Their...

Cosmo Pulls “The Bachelor” Cover Over White...

Watch the Balmain Spring 2020 Runway Live...

Watch the Kate Spade Show Right Here...

LIM College Celebrates Its 80th Commencement

Balmain Couture Is Finally Here, BuzzFeed to...

Charlize Theron’s Buzz Cut Love, Coco Rocha...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.