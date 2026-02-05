The Daily is hiring! We’re looking for a superstar executive sales director to join our sales team! Know anyone? Pass this on! Is this role for you?! Read on!

About The Daily Front Row/The Only Agency

The Daily Front Row is a leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle media brand known for its authoritative and entertaining editorial voice. DFR brings a unique insider’s perspective to the tastemakers, brands, and trends that are shaping the fashion, beauty and cultural landscape. Our properties include New York Fashion Week staple, The Daily, and our Hamptons publication—The Daily Summer.

The Only Agency is a global leader in creative talent representation with a diverse roster of talent at the intersection of fashion, beauty, music, entertainment, and sports. The Only Agency recently acquired The Daily Front Row as a strategic merger uniting their complementary strengths. The Daily Front Row continues to operate with full editorial independence coupling its distinct voice and perspective with The Only Agency’s understanding of the power of culture, talent, and storytelling to accelerate growth and innovation at The Daily Front Row. As a leading multi-channel media brand The Daily Front Row is known for its entertaining approach to covering the tastemakers and influencers in the fashion, beauty landscape and its range of high-profile celebrity and industry-leader events across key markets connecting brands and consumers.

Job Summary

We are seeking a dynamic and results-driven Executive Sales Director to lead our business development and sales efforts across our portfolio of fashion publications, events, and new experiential offerings. This is a highly entrepreneurial, relationship-driven role that blends strategic thinking with hands-on business development execution. The ideal candidate is a connector with a strong network in fashion, beauty, and luxury lifestyle sectors and proven track record in multi-channel media sales, capable of driving revenue through innovative print, digital, events, and creative experiences. You will be responsible for managing sales and fostering collaborative relationships across internal departments to deliver maximum value for our clients.

Key Responsibilities

Lead Business Development & Sales: Spearhead all sales and business development initiatives for the company’s core fashion publications & events.

Revenue Growth: Proactively identify and secure new sponsors and advertisers across target categories of fashion, beauty, luxury, hospitality, and lifestyle to significantly expand the client volume and revenue base.

Omnichannel Strategy: Design and generate custom omnichannel marketing activations and branded programs to maximize client impact and return on investment.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with internal editorial, events, and creative teams to build comprehensive and seamless branded programs and event activations.

Client Management: Build and maintain strong, long-lasting client relationships and a robust pipeline of qualified leads with top-tier fashion, luxury, and lifestyle brands.

-Oversee proposal development and pitch process, ensuring strategic alignment, creative excellence, and a solutions-based approach to all client needs.

Revenue Growth and Expansion

-Partner with the management team to identify and convert organic growth opportunities within existing client relationships.

-Collaborate with management to define revenue targets, pricing structures, and forecasting models.

-Track, analyze, and report on pipeline performance, conversion rates, and revenue metrics.

Market Strategy & Positioning

-Work closely with management to refine Daily Front Row’s market positioning, enhance USP from merger with The Only Agency, range of offerings, and go-to-market strategy.

-Stay attuned to industry trends, competitor activity, and client needs to anticipate and shape new business opportunities.

-Operate as an always-on brand ambassador for The Daily Front Row, representing DFR at all events, conferences, and industry forums to elevate visibility and build relationships.

Team Leadership & Collaboration

-Lead and mentor a small, high-performing growth team focused on best of class execution rooted in market research and recon, outreach, partnerships, marketing, and proposal development.

-Partner with internal teams to ensure alignment between new business strategy, creative vision, and operational delivery.

-Embrace and foster a culture of accountability, collaboration, and results-oriented growth across departments.

Qualifications (Based on Experience)

10+ years of business development, sales, client leadership or Director-level role, preferably within fashion media, publishing, or luxury lifestyle industries.

-Demonstrated ability to manage a complex sales pipeline across multiple publications, all digital properties, and events.

-Expertise in developing and selling integrated media packages that include print, digital advertising, custom content, and event sponsorships.

-Strong track record of significantly expanding client base and securing major accounts.

-Strategic thinker with excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.

Why Join The Daily Front Row

-Opportunity to lead growth for a dynamic multi-channel media brand with an authoritative voice and insider status.

-Direct access to a broad range of industry-leading brands and decision-makers in multiple sectors.

-Opportunity to bring creative thinking to a merger of two industry leaders, shaping strategies and new revenue models leveraging their shared equities of authority, access, and cultural influence.

Email [email protected] with your CV and a paragraph about you and your experience!