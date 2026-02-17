The Daily and Glance Celebrate NYFW at The Eighth

The Daily bid adieu to yet another New York Fashion Week with an intimate dinner last night at The Eighth in partnership with Glance — the new AI shopping assistant that lets you try on outfits and shop directly from your phone. The evening kicked off with cocktails and welcome remarks from Glance’s head of social and content, Monica Dimperio, who filled everyone in on how the app works and will change the way we shop.

“Shopping today is fragmented with trends on TikTok, inspiration on Instagram and Pinterest, and messy path from idea to purchase,” Dimperio recently told us. “Glance breaks that loop by letting you talk about what you need or where you’re going, then responding in a way that’s personal and learns your taste over time, so inspiration becomes instantly actionable.”

Notable guests for the dinner included Bronwyn Newport, Dorinda Medley, Lexi Wood, Jamie Chung, Nicky Campbell, Lauren Perez, Marisa Menist, Luka Mornet, Dougie Joseph, Brandon Good, Moti Ankari, Christian Bendek, Chrissy Ford, Greivy, Scot Louie, Sophie Sumner, Igee Okafor, Andrew Matarazzo, Elena Matei, Irina Kro, Aqua Parios, Jerome LaMaar, Ryan Cooper, Karina Bik, and more. Fashion astrologer Francesca Vuillemin was also on hand to do readings and glance into our guests’ futures.

There was also a booth setup where guests could try out Glance’s AI shopping tech for themselves. Guests took selfies to see what they’d look like in looks available on Glance. (Trust us! It’s so cool!)

The event was held at The Eighth — an as-yet-unopened new cocktail bar and restaurant in the heart of Chelsea. Guests were treated to passed hors d’oeuvres and a family-style dinner prepared by The Eigth’s kitchens, including a truly excellent tiramisu for dessert. (Seriously, it was so good people were asking to take it home with them.)

Casamigos provided the cocktails and there was a selection of California wines from Lloyd Cellars.

Check out more fun party pics below and here’s to another fabulous NYFW season!