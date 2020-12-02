The Daily Gift Guide: The Ultimate Primer On Personalized Jewelry

It’s December! (Yes, we’re wondering how it got here so quickly too.) But in good news, it means it’s time for gifting season. We love to make a statement via personalized and customized forever keepsakes. On the lookout for something special for your someone special? Or yourself! Here’s our pick of the best:

Moritz Glik, single initial locket ring, $2,700

Stone & Strand, alphabet mini pinky gold ring, $145

Haverhill, personalized letter and birth charm necklace, from $565

Jade Trau, D charm, $1,450

Chloé, alphabet gold-tone ring, $270





Foundrae, custom oversize heart love token, $4,795

Kendra Pariseault, ‘Love one Another’ soundwave bracelet, $2,900

AARYAH, nameplate necklace, from $175

Grace Lee, alpha whisper ring, $85

Jennifer Zeuner, Ciara hoops, from $264

Aurate, diamond zodiac necklace, $520

Colette, 18 karat yellow gold initial ring with enamel and diamonds, $3,460

Edward Avedis, 14 karat yellow gold Milly pendant, $350

Elizabeth Moore, Eye of the sun Tanzanite ring (December birth stone), $2,980

Thelma West, 18 karat yellow gold letter necklace with diamonds, $2,000

Jemma Wynne, 18 karat yellow gold initial necklace with diamonds, $3,150

Fewer Finer, nameplate bracelet, $725

Anne Sisteron, 14 karat yellow gold diamond initial signet ring, $4,400

Starling Jewelry, December birth flower charm, $410

Carbon & Hyde, birth stone mini chilla ring, $2,300

Nicole Rose, turquoise diamond initial pendant, $725

