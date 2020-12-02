The Daily Gift Guide: The Ultimate Primer On Personalized Jewelry

It’s December! (Yes, we’re wondering how it got here so quickly too.) But in good news, it means it’s time for gifting season. We love to make a statement via personalized and customized forever keepsakes. On the lookout for something special for your someone special? Or yourself! Here’s our pick of the best:
Moritz Glik, single initial locket ring, $2,700
Stone & Strand, alphabet mini pinky gold ring, $145
Haverhill, personalized letter and birth charm necklace, from $565
Jade Trau, D charm, $1,450
Chloé, alphabet gold-tone ring, $270
Foundrae, custom oversize heart love token, $4,795
Kendra Pariseault, ‘Love one Another’ soundwave bracelet, $2,900
AARYAH, nameplate necklace, from $175
Grace Lee, alpha whisper ring, $85
Jennifer Zeuner, Ciara hoops, from $264
Aurate, diamond zodiac necklace, $520
Colette, 18 karat yellow gold initial ring with enamel and diamonds, $3,460
Edward Avedis, 14 karat yellow gold Milly pendant, $350
Elizabeth Moore, Eye of the sun Tanzanite ring (December birth stone), $2,980
Thelma West, 18 karat yellow gold letter necklace with diamonds, $2,000
Jemma Wynne, 18 karat yellow gold initial necklace with diamonds, $3,150
Fewer Finer, nameplate bracelet, $725
Anne Sisteron, 14 karat yellow gold diamond initial signet ring, $4,400
Starling Jewelry, December birth flower charm, $410
Carbon & Hyde, birth stone mini chilla ring, $2,300
Nicole Rose, turquoise diamond initial pendant, $725
