The Daily Front Row’s September NYFW Issue Has Arrived!

New York Fashion Week is here—and so is our annual September issue. This season, we’re hitting the racetrack with Tommy Hilfiger, who’s tapped Claudia Schiffer and Nicholas Hoult for his new Fall campaign. We’re also delving into the Fashion Media Awards‘ major twelfth ceremony, which will honor Zac Posen (Fashion Innovator), mgk (Style Icon), Iman (Fashion Legend), Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia (Creatives of the Year), Cultured Magazine (Magazine of the Year), Trey Laird for Boss’ David Beckham campaign (Campaign of the Year), Pamela Hanson (Lifetime Achievement Award), Ashwin Gane (Emerging Artist), Mary Alice Stephenson’s GLAM4GOOD (Impact Innovation Award), and Marianne Fonseca’s Gente Beauty (Breakthrough Beauty Brand).

Inside the issue, we’re further diving into fall fashion with new collections from Milly, Lagos, Schutz, Steve Madden, and Soma. Beauty lovers will be treated to new reports on the latest treatments and releases from Redken, Ject, and Moroccanoil. Lavazza’s VP of Marketing for Lavazza North America, Daniele Foti, shares the story behind the chic coffee brand’s major success—and its new partnership with Casa Magazines. COTERIE is also returning this season with plenty of bold Italian fashion from the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), which we learn more about from the organization’s fashion and beauty division head Alessio Nanni. Plus, if you’ve ever wondered what former top magazine editors like Ariel Foxman, Jessica Giles, Anne Fulenwider, and more are up to today, we’ve got the scoop for you—and their answers may surprise you!

Get all your essential NYFW intel inside the issue right here—and be sure to pick up your print copies during the shows!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.