The Daily Darren: Why Seersucker Is Your Best Friend This Summer

If anyone doubted seersucker’s relevance in 2026, Thom Browne settled the matter with his recent SS27 menswear collection in Milan which was effectively a love letter to the fabric. Staged within a fantastical garden of 400 seersucker flower pots and featuring airy tailoring in technical nylon seersucker proving that this puckered summer staple remains as sophisticated as ever.

At a time when many men are looking for clothes that work harder and smarter, seersucker ticks every box. It is breathable, comfortable, wrinkle friendly and versatile enough to move seamlessly from wedding guest to weekend brunch. The beauty of seersucker lies in its practicality. Traditionally woven from cotton, its signature puckered texture lifts the fabric away from the skin, allowing air to circulate and helping you stay cool when temperatures rise. In other words, it does the hard work so you can look effortlessly put together without appearing as though you’ve just run a marathon to get there.

Italian Seersucker Sutton Suit, TODD SNYDER, $996; Striped Seersucker Sports Blazer, THOM BROWNE, $3,050

For formal occasions, a seersucker suit is a game changer. While the classic blue and white stripe remains timeless, today’s versions come in sophisticated neutrals such as stone, olive, navy and chocolate brown. Worn with an open collar in place of a tie, it strikes the perfect balance between polished and relaxed, making it ideal for summer weddings, rooftop events or those business meetings where a wool suit feels positively masochistic.

Relaxed fit seersucker resort shirt, BANANA REPUBLIC, $100; Striped Seersucker Shorts, PORTUGUESE FLANNEL, $145

Where seersucker has truly come into its own however is in casual dressing. Camp collar shirts, drawstring shorts and relaxed overshirts in seersucker offer texture and visual interest without trying too hard. A pale blue or green seersucker shirt worn open over a tank with linen trousers and sandals feels effortlessly European. Think less country club and more Amalfi Coast.

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