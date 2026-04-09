The Daily Darren: What to Wear to a Destination Wedding!

It’s that time of year again. The sun is finally showing up, the evenings are stretching out, and suddenly the calendar is full. A destination wedding always sounds romantic in theory, but when it comes to getting dressed, it can quickly become a bit of a minefield, particularly for men. The key is thinking smart from the outset. If you are investing in your summer wardrobe, a well chosen suit will do far more than just one wedding. Done right, it will carry you through garden parties, rooftop drinks, race days, and those last minute “smart but not too smart” dinners that always seem to pop up.

Fabric is everything. Linen, linen blends, seersucker and lightweight cotton are leading the charge. Pure linen will always crease, that is part of the charm, but newer blends soften that effect. I highly recommend a linen/cotton blend in particular as you get all the ease and breathability of linen with the structure of cotton. If you want something slightly sharper, a super lightweight wool is a good alternative, it holds its shape but still works in the heat.

Color wise, things feel warmer and more expressive this season. Think soft sand, tobacco, sage green, washed navy, even butter yellow if you are feeling confident. A destination wedding is your permission slip to step away from the usual and lean into something with a bit more personality, just keep it considered. In terms of silhouette, everything has softened. Jackets are lighter, often unlined or half lined, with a more natural shoulder. Trousers are looser, sitting slightly higher on the waist, which instantly feels more modern and considered. Recent point in case is Love Story star Paul Anthony Kelly wearing Giuliva Heritage on a recent outing in Miami (styled by the talented Warren Alfie Baker). Similarly, Matt Bomer stepped out for The Drew Barrymore Show in a refined take on summer tailoring, wearing a Dunhill Spring Summer 2026 look that paired a dusty lilac linen Bourdon jacket with a pale blue striped shirt and softly tailored dusty pink double pleated trouser.

Double breasted styles are really having a moment too. Worn open, they create a beautiful sense of movement and ease, giving that effortless, slightly fashion forward feel without trying too hard. For those who want to push it a little further, a looser, wider leg trouser brings a strong, directional look. That said, it is not essential. If you prefer something a little more classic, a straight leg trouser with a single or double pleat adds just the right amount of sophistication while still feeling current.

Where most men go wrong is in the styling. The modern approach is about easing things down. A crisp white shirt will always work, but so will a fine knit polo or even a clean, well cut T-shirt depending on the setting. Footwear should feel lighter too, suede loafers, woven leather, even a minimalist trainer across weekend moments. Or indeed if it’s a beach wedding, a woven leather sandal or a fisherman style will work a treat.

Accessories should feel intentional but relaxed. A strong pair of sunglasses, a proper leather belt, and perhaps a pocket square if you want to elevate things slightly. No need to overcomplicate it. Remember a suit isn’t just one uniform piece. Worn separately, each piece can form the basis of multiple outfits. This is where the bang for your buck lies. For instance, wear the jacket with some light wash jeans for day two. Or pair the trousers with a knit or open collar shirt for a day event. Suddenly that one investment becomes three or four distinct looks.

If you are looking for places to start, brands like Canali offer beautifully tailored, lightweight options, while Suitsupply continues to deliver sharp, modern suiting at a more accessible level. British brand Percival brings a slightly more playful, contemporary edge, while Banana Republic is quietly doing some of the best affordable summer tailoring right now. Todd Snyder is where classic American style gets a modern, sharp tailored update which I’m loving right now.

Ultimately destination dressing is about balance. You want to look like you have made an effort, but not like you have tried too hard. Light, easy, considered. Exactly how summer style should feel.

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