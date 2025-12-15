The Daily Darren: Valentino’s Chic NYC Party, Juliette Lewis for Simkhai, NN.07, and More!

The countdown to Christmas is on, and suddenly everything feels a little busier, a little brighter and a lot more social. Between dinners, events and chance run ins, the past week has delivered a few notable moments…

A New York Night with Valentino

New York does evenings like nowhere else, and Valentino’s latest celebration was a reminder of just that. On Wednesday night, the Maison gathered friends, creatives and familiar fashion faces at Chez Fifi on the Upper East Side to mark the launch of the Valentino Garavani DeVain bag, an intimate, chic affair, perfectly in step with the mood of the moment.

Over bespoke cocktails and carefully considered hors d’oeuvres, imagined by Valentino in collaboration with the restaurant, guests mingled as Blu DeTiger set the tone behind the decks. Signed by creative director Alessandro Michele, the Valentino Garavani DeVain bag introduces a new expression of contemporary femininity for the House. First unveiled as part of the Pre-Fall 2025 collection, the soft clutch expands the Vain family in its most distilled form. Deconstructed yet graceful, the DeVain retains the elegance of its predecessor while embracing a more fluid, effortless character. The guest list reflected that spirit, bringing together an eclectic mix of talent and fashion insiders including Dove Cameron, Hari Nef, Justine Skye, Charlotte Lawrence, daily drren, Meadow Walker, Sky Ferreira, Tommy Dorfman, Ivy Getty, Meredith Duxbury, Quil Lemons and Miles Greenberg, among others

A Very Costes Christmas Comes to Chelsea in London

If you find yourself in London this December, there’s yet another very good reason to pop into Chelsea. …At Sloane, Jean-Louis Costes’ elegant London hotel, is turning its reception desk into a very chic festive pop-up, bringing a slice of Hôtel Costes Paris to London for the first time.

For the month of December, you can shop a tightly edited selection of Costes favourites, starting with the iconic Brown Scented Candle, the scent that’s been quietly perfuming the Hôtel Costes lobby since 2001. Warm, rich and instantly transportive, it’s joined by its golden sibling with an added rose note, because Noël should always smell good. There’s plenty more to tempt you. Think indulgent beauty essentials, cult breakfast jams, chocolate spreads made with Piedmont hazelnuts, and beautifully wrapped chocolates created with Jean-Paul Hévin. Gifts, basically, that you’ll want to keep for yourself.

When it’s time to wind down, there’s a pure silk eye mask designed with Olivia von Halle, all smoky prints and hedonistic charm, plus a Costes x L/Uniform toiletry case in that unmistakable Costes brown. Music lovers can go all in with the box set of nine Costes vinyls curated by Stéphane Pompougnac, the soundtrack to many a stylish night. And because it’s Costes, it doesn’t stop there. Expect festive florals, cocktails in the bar, elegant Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve menus, and a very French flourish in the form of Corsiglia Marrons Glacés. Parisian Noël in London sorted!

Juliette Lewis Gets Festive for Simkhai

Simkhai is serving holiday fantasy with Dear Juliette, a playful, Hollywood-inspired festive short starring Juliette Lewis. Dressed in the Dakota gown and Love Knot shoes from the brand’s Holiday collection, Lewis narrates a letter from a secret admirer as she glides through a missed connection with Santa himself. Along the way, SIMKHAI steals the spotlight, with standout pieces including the Gianni coat, Monet clutch, River bag and Vixen shoes. The morning after brings a final wink, a SIMKHAI gift on the bed and one lingering question: who is it from? Chic, cinematic and just cheeky enough, Dear Juliette is now live!

Scandinavian Style Meets LA Cool at NN.07’s Horses Soirée

LA’s fashion set were treated to an evening of great food, lively conversation and a deeper dive into the world of NN.07, as the Scandinavian brand hosted an intimate soirée at West Hollywood favourite Horses. Guests tucked into a spread of the restaurant’s greatest hits, from the cult Caesar salad and pasta alla Herman to perfectly indulgent cheeseburger sliders, all served family style. A firm favorite of the Jonas Brothers among others, the rapidly growing label continues to build serious momentum stateside and is now firmly eyeing Los Angeles, with plans underway for its first retail location in the city.

