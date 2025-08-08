Tom Holland has officially entered his fragrance era as the face of Prada Paradigme, bringing modern masculinity — and a little Zendaya sparkle — to the scent world. Meanwhile, downtown LA’s Moxy Hotel is getting cheeky with Buttface, the world’s first facial-grade skincare for your behind, just in time for National Peach Day. And over in NYC, the Lotte New York Palace is serving luxury with a side of tennis ahead of the US Open. Game, set, glow!

Tom Holland Smells Like a Paradigm Shift

Tom Holland isn’t just your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man anymore — he’s the face of Prada Beauty’s bold new men’s fragrance entry: Prada Paradigme. The actor and entrepreneur fronts the global campaign as the scent’s newly appointed ambassador, bringing his signature blend of grounded charm and star power. Known just as much for his off-screen relationship with Zendaya as for his on-screen agility, Holland represents a new kind of masculinity—one that balances strength with sensitivity, confidence with humility. Prada Paradigme leans into that duality. With warm amber and woody notes, it’s elevated yet approachable—the kind of fragrance that lingers just enough to make you turn your head. Designed for men who are intentional, quietly powerful and unafraid to evolve, it feels like a scent Zendaya herself might lean in a little closer to.

Not Your Ordinary Hotel Booty Call! Pamper Your Peach with The Butt Facial

In the ever-evolving world of hotel experiences, LA’s Moxy Downtown is raising the (ahem) bar. In celebration of National Peach Day (August 27) they’ve got a delightfully cheeky collab with none other than Buttface—the world’s first facial-grade skincare brand made exclusively for your derrière. Yep, your bum just got bougie. Founded by LA local Roger Ein, Buttface launched in May 2025 after three years of derm-backed development, and it’s already getting some serious buzz for treating your peach with the same care you’d give your face. To mark the ‘holiday’, guests checking into Moxy will receive a complimentary Butt Facial Kit, on a first come, first served basis. It’s a three-step protocol of resurfacing with an ultra-fine volcanic mineral exfoliant, replenishing with a soothing two-panel hydrogel mask infused with centella asiatica and green tea. Lastly firm with a lifting cream packed with Firmiderm™ and DermaPeptide tech that rivals any high-end face cream. But it doesn’t stop at self-care. With floor-to-ceiling windows across 37 floors, Moxy’s rooms are naturally sexy and perfect for a lil summer staycation downtown….in LA, even your backside deserves a glow-up.

Game, Set, Sparkle! NYC’s Most Stylish Serve

As the US Open rolls into town, so too does that unique late-August energy where tennis, fashion, and celebrity collide in the most New York of ways. The city hums with courtside chatter, Champagne corks pop, and suddenly everyone seems to have an opinion on Carlos Alcaraz’s backhand. Among the more eye-catching offerings this year? Lotte New York Palace is leaning into the moment with a limited-time experience that brings together sport, sparkle, and serious style. Running from August 19–25, the “Game, Set, Sparkle” package includes a luxe suite stay, access to the Palace Invitational on August 21 (featuring Alcaraz, Keys, Fritz, and Stephens, hosted by TODAY’s Craig Melvin), plus a diamond tennis bracelet by Laurenti — a clever wink to the sport’s signature accessory. It’s a high-glam way to experience the Open without ever having to leave Manhattan. And really, isn’t that the most New York move of all?

Keep up with Darren over on Instagram.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.