The Daily Darren: The Chore Jacket

From Jacob Elordi to Harry Styles, Jeremy Allen White, and Austin Butler some of the best dressed men in Hollywood keep returning to the chore jacket. And honestly, it is easy to see why. It has that rare ability to make an outfit look considered without ever feeling like you have tried too hard.

Luca Gallaccio Mixed Material Jacket, Lafaurie Paris, $225

Fashion is often at its best when it borrows from the practical. Few garments prove that point better than the chore jacket, a piece originally designed for physical labor that has quietly become one of the most dependable staples in the modern man’s wardrobe. The classic chore jacket emerged from French work wear during the nineteenth century. Known as the bleu de travail, it was typically made from durable cotton or moleskin, with a simple collar, roomy patch pockets and an unfussy, boxy shape. It was clothing designed to withstand a proper day’s work rather than attract attention.

That lack of pretension is precisely why it still feels so relevant.

The Hiro Jacket, The Seven Continents, $795

The chore jacket occupies a particularly useful space between a shirt and a coat. It offers more structure than an overshirt, but feels considerably more relaxed than a blazer. You can throw it over a white T shirt and jeans, layer it over knitwear, or wear it with tailored trousers and loafers. It looks considered without appearing overly styled, which is the holy grail of modern menswear.

The beauty of the chore jacket is that it rarely looks brand new, even when it is. In fact, it often improves with wear. Cotton canvas softens, indigo fades and moleskin develops a subtle patina, giving the garment more personality over time. This is not a piece that needs to be kept pristine. A little creasing and wear only adds to its charm.

Suede Chore Jacket, ZEGNA, $7,990

Fit is important. A chore jacket should be relaxed enough to accommodate a layer underneath, but it should not swamp the body. Look for shoulders that sit neatly, sleeves that finish at the wrist and a hem that lands around the hip. The silhouette should feel easy rather than oversized.

Arden Chore Coat, Carhartt WIP, $258

Perhaps the chore jacket’s greatest strength is that it does not belong to one particular style tribe. It works for the minimalist, the traditionalist, the creative and the committed follower of fashion. It can appear rugged, refined, vintage or contemporary, depending entirely on what you put around it. The chore jacket makes casual clothes look sharper and smart clothes feel more relaxed. It is practical, flattering and almost impossible to overthink.

Not bad for something that started life as a uniform for getting the job done.

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