Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Drops Sunglasses for a Cause

We waited over a decade and a half for the Oasis reunion, but now Noel Gallagher has given fans something to wear on the road back to Wonderwall. The music legend has teamed up with British eyewear brand FINLAY—whose shades count Kate Middleton among their devotees—on a limited-edition sunglass collection. Dubbed The Chiltern, the style is based on a silhouette Noel has sported for years, reimagined just in time for Oasis’ U.S. leg of their tour. More than just a cool pair of frames, the collab comes with a mission: 25% of the sale price—including 100% of Noel’s royalties—goes directly to Teenage Cancer Trust, helping young people aged 13 to 24 who are facing cancer. It’s music, fashion, and philanthropy all rolled into one.

An Intimate Evening of Live Music with Rufus Wainwright in Malibu

Soho House knows how to set a scene, but on Sunday, August 17th, Little Beach House Malibu might just have outdone itself. Against the cinematic backdrop of the Pacific at golden hour, award-winning singer, songwriter, and composer Rufus Wainwright transformed the venue’s dining room into his own private concert hall. New York-born and Montreal-raised, Wainwright is celebrated for a catalogue that balances grandeur with intimacy — and that’s exactly what members got. Perched at a Steinway & Sons grand piano, with occasional guitar in hand, he delivered a masterclass in mood. Opening with the haunting “Agnus Dei,” he segued into favorites like “Oh What a World,””Vibrate”, and “Poses,” each introduced with a personal anecdote that made the performance feel more like an after-dinner conversation than a formal recital. As the sun dipped and the waves crashed below, the set built to an electric climax: a standing ovation that coaxed Wainwright back for an encore. The reward? A goosebump-inducing one-two of “Going to a Town” and his iconic rendering of “Hallelujah.” Malibu magic, indeed.

Kelly Rutherford Proves Aging Gracefully Is the Chicest Look of All

When it comes to aging gracefully, no one does it quite like Kelly Rutherford. Forever etched in our pop-culture memory as Gossip Girl’s Upper East Side doyenne Lily van der Woodsen, the actress has seamlessly stepped into a new role: wellness muse. This month, Rutherford became the face of Biosil’s 30th anniversary campaign, a celebration of beauty, confidence, and that elusive glow that only gets better with time. Biosil tapped Kelly to front the initiative for her natural elegance—and it’s a match made in age-positive heaven. But in true 2025 fashion, it doesn’t stop at glossy campaign images. Rutherford is also the voice of the brand’s brand-new Biosil Hotline (dial 1-833-4BIOSIL), an interactive number where fans can call in with their beauty concerns, and receive her signature mix of thoughtful guidance and charming wit. Consider it like phoning a very chic friend—except this one happens to be an iconic actress with enviable skin. Timeless style never dates—and as Rutherford shows, sometimes the most fashionable thing you can do is a little self-care.

K-Pop Rules the Charts, K-Beauty Takes the Streets

With K-Pop Demon Hunters now Netflix’s most-streamed film ever, Korean creativity is dominating culture—and beauty is no exception. Viral K-beauty brand TIRTIR has hit the road with a cheeky “World Tour,” which launched at the Regent Santa Monica with a pop-up beauty bus. Guests swatched cult-favorite products, collected samples, and snapped selfies with the brand’s Bratz-meets-Spice Girls mascots—Lizzy, Kai, Nyla, and Calista—who each represent a different skin tone. The star of the show? TIRTIR’s viral Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation, which comes in 40 shades—and is stocked at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide. Expect stickers, samples, and plenty of K-beauty sparkle along the way as the bus continues its journey to Miami, Chicago, New York, followed by London, Paris, Milan, and Berlin!

