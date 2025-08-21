This week, I’ve got my eye on three very different obsessions— quite literally. First up, the return of those slutty little glasses which broke the Internet. The beauty drop worth the buzz: DIME’s TBT Eye Cream, already making waves in the skincare world. And finally, my personal fall must-have: a jacket so good it deserves its own season. Let’s get into it!

MORE Viral Glasses from Jonathan Bailey!

Some drops you just know will cause a scramble, and Cubitts’ limited-edition ‘Loomis’ sunglasses are exactly that. The first collab with Jonathan Bailey sold out in a flash, spotted on Kylie Minogue and Cara Delevingne. Now comes one final chance to grab a pair — refreshed for 2025 with a fuchsia-lined case and custom cleaning cloth designed by Bailey himself. The Jurassic World Rebirth and Wicked star has taken Cubitts’ classic Plimsoll frame and given it a shameless twist: stainless steel, sleek black temple tips, and rose-tinted lenses that cast the world in a cheekier light. Even better? Half the profits support Bailey’s Shameless Fund, helping LGBTQ+ people live and love without shame. “This is a pair of glasses that make everyone look sexy, feel sexy, and make the world seem sexier,” Bailey says. “Right now, we all could use a rose-tinted perspective.” I couldn’t agree more!

Pre-orders open August 21 at Cubitts.com for just 1,000 pairs worldwide. My advice? Move fast — these won’t last.

My Fall Must-Have: Montblanc’s First Ever Fashion Collection

I’ll confess: I’ve been swooning ever since I laid eyes on that butter-soft yellow leather jacket from Montblanc’s debut fashion collection at Milan Fashion Week. The Maison, long synonymous with pens and leather goods, has officially made the leap into fashion with a 16-look runway crafted by Artistic Director Marco Tomasetta. Sleek, sharp, and steeped in the brand’s archives, the standout was Tomasetta’s leather jackets — wearable tributes to Montblanc’s creative heartbeat, the desk. “This expression of Montblanc heritage is the most intimate yet,” he explained. “Something you can carry on your body and that literally becomes part of you.” Honestly? I want it on my back immediately.

DIME Does The Hills

DIME Beauty knows how to throw a party. To celebrate the launch of its TBT Eye Cream, the brand hosted a serene, day-long celebration in the Hollywood Hills, where beauty insiders and celebrity guests gathered under the California sun. Terri Seymour, Real Housewives of New York alum Kristen Taekman, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey joined over 50 editors, influencers, and tastemakers for a relaxed yet glamorous affair filled with custom cocktails, sweeping views, and immersive, photo-ready moments. As for the star of the show? The TBT Eye Cream promises to smooth, firm, and brighten, all while soothing the delicate under-eye area with a cooling finish. I particularly love that it works both morning and night, and even plays nicely with other eye products (a rarity). The chic black glass jar isn’t just for looks—it blocks UV rays to protect the formula long term—while the carton is made from 100% recyclable, sustainable materials. It’s clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny certified, so it’s skincare you can feel good about reaching for.

