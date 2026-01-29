This week I’m bouncing between desert dreamscapes, red carpet cakes, and Parisian gym fantasies, and honestly, I’m not mad about it. Matt Bomer and Stella Maxwell are turning up the heat for MACKAGE. And if that wasn’t enough eye candy, Taylor Zakhar Perez is back doing what he does best as the face of Lacoste. Over in Beverly Hills, The Maybourne is serving awards season glamour by the slice with its fashion-inspired afternoon tea. Let’s get into it!

Matt Bomer and Stella Maxwell Turn Up the Heat for Mackage SS26

Matt Bomer and Stella Maxwell set the tone for Oasis, MACKAGE’s Spring Summer 2026 collection, and the mood is pure desert fantasy. The next stage in the brand’s evolution from outerwear to a fully realized lifestyle brand. The collection marks a confident shift for MACKAGE, leaning into lifestyle dressing with lightweight layering pieces, soft tailoring, warm weather layers, and versatile separates designed to move easily through the day. Shot in Los Angeles the campaign features “two travelers suspended between worlds” and “stranded in a desert dreamscape,” Matt and Stella are the perfect combo to bring it to life in this cute campaign, I’m here for it! Inspired by the desert’s contrasts, the palette echoes sand and sun with flashes of vibrant papaya, subtle snake print leather, palm motifs, and scarf style prints adding texture and a sense of wanderlust.

MACKAGE Spring/Summer 2026 Oasis launches globally today, offering a collection and campaign that define a modern, intentional approach to luxury, engineered with precision, grounded in serenity, and designed for life in motion.

Taylor Zakhar Perez is back in his undies for Lacoste

Back for round two, Taylor Zakhar Perez returns as the face of Lacoste, continuing the partnership that began with his appointment as brand ambassador in January 2025. He’s also been a familiar presence at the brand’s shows and events under creative director Pelagia Kolotouros. This time, the focus is pure Lacoste and he’s looking damn fine! (On a personal note, I can attest to these being well constructed and super comfy to wear!) The campaign sees Taylor showcasing the brand’s iconic underwear, shot in a Parisian gym by Angelo Pennetta, filmed by Simon Cain, and styled by Jason Bolden. Clean, confident, and effortlessly cool. Very Lacoste.

Couture Meets Cake at The Maybourne

Speaking of snacks, Prêt-à-Portea is making its glamorous return to The Maybourne Beverly Hills with a new fashion-forward edit just in time for awards season. The hotel’s couture-inspired afternoon tea pairs classic sandwiches, scones, and savoury bites with six all-new gluten-free desserts inspired by standout red carpet looks from Los Angeles’ 2025 awards season. Think edible tributes to Timothée Chalamet’s butter-yellow Givenchy suit, Ariana Grande’s sculptural Schiaparelli gown, Jeremy Strong’s jade Loro Piana bucket hat, plus looks worn by Jenna Ortega, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift.

For booking, visit The Maybourne.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news!