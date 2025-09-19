Fall is here and the cultural calendar is in full roar! Here’s what on Darren Kennedy’s radar…

Dua, Disco Balls & Don Julio: Inside Mark Ronson’s Starry Book Launch

New York knows how to throw a party—and when Mark Ronson is hosting, you can count on the vibes being pitch-perfect. The Grammy-winning producer celebrated the launch of his new book NIGHT PEOPLE: How To Be a DJ in ’90s New York City with a glittering bash at the PUBLIC hotel’s avant-garde performance venue. As you’d expect, the night drew a who’s who of the downtown-meets-global cool crowd, including Dua Lipa, Ann Dexter-Jones, The Dare, D-Nice, and Mia Moretti. Beneath a disco ball–drenched ceiling, Ronson took to the mic to salute the DJs who built the city’s mythic nightlife in the ’90s, before introducing hip-hop legends Souls of Mischief for a surprise performance. The dance floor stayed packed thanks to iconic sets from DJ Stretch Armstrong, Jeff Brown, and Belinda Becker, while Don Julio kept the celebrations flowing with signature cocktails and 1942 minis lined up on VIP tables. Ronson himself raised a toast with a custom-engraved bottle of 1942 bearing his book cover—a fitting flourish for a night that felt like pure New York magic.

Damson Idris Brings Everyday Elegance with DIDRIS

Hot off the heels of his breakout role in Snowfall and starring opposite Brad Pitt in the smash hit F1: The Movie, Damson Idris is now making his mark in the world of design. Earlier this year, the actor launched DIDRIS, his jewelry brand. Following the debut of his High Jewelry Collection, Idris has just unveiled the brand’s first ready-to-wear collection. The 24-piece line—crafted from solid gold and natural diamonds—features chic yet wearable necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings, each created to move with you. At the heart of the collection is the signature six-stone setting—a delicate claw for each of Damson’s siblings. It’s a personal touch that threads the collection inspired by the legacy of his late mother, Silifat Idris, and her enduring spirit.

On My Radar: Alpenhaus Brings Alpine Cool to FW25

As fall fashion creeps back onto our mood boards, one new name has firmly landed on mine: Alpenhaus. The lifestyle and accessories label fuses sleek, contemporary design with genuine technical prowess—delivering outerwear and accessories built for modern-day summit seekers at a price point that undercuts the big legacy players. Founded and helmed by Alan Pivovar, Alpenhaus draws on his Alpine upbringing and engineering background. Raised on the edge of the German Alps, Alan brings precision and performance into every seam while keeping a sharp eye on what’s cool now. He oversees everything—from product design and production to creative direction and imagery—ensuring the brand’s clean aesthetic never strays from its functional roots. Launching its FW25 collection this September, Alpenhaus is positioning itself as the new benchmark for stylish technical outerwear—designed for life on the mountain, or just looking like you could be. If the buzz is anything to go by, this is one brand you’ll be seeing and wanting everywhere by winter.

