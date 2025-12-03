Fashion has been busy this week. I stepped inside Bob Mackie’s world ahead of his upcoming auction and found a fragrant little escape courtesy of Loewe at Rockefeller Center. Plus! What’s keeping Colman Domingo busy in London? Here’s everything you need to know!

Bob Mackie’s iconic pieces worn by Cher, Tina Turner, Pink & More up for Auction

There is a particular thrill in seeing the work of a designer whose imagination has shaped entire eras of pop culture. This December, Julien’s Auctions prepares to present Bold Luxury: Bob Mackie, Stage Glamour & The Couture Edit at the Peninsula Beverly Hills. Ahead of the auction, I had the chance to get a preview of what is to come. Even on mannequins, the energy of these pieces is unmistakable. There were stage looks worn by Cher, Tina Turner, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and Pink, alongside original design paintings by Mackie on display.

I also had a chance to speak with the man himself. Bob was in warm, reflective form when I asked if there was anyone he had always wished he could dress. He paused, smiled and said, “I always had the hots for Audrey Hepburn but she was gone before I had the chance.” As for his ultimate diva? The answer arrived instantly. “The minute I met Cher, I went ‘Oh yes, we can make that work! Who had a more beautiful body than that? Or a more beautiful face? And cheekbones and everything going for her at that young age. She was only in her early twenties when I met her.” It was a lovely window into the instinct and intuition behind so many of his career-defining moments.

Mackie’s influence, of course, hasn’t dimmed. A new generation of superstars continue to reach for his unmistakable magic. Taylor Swift recently wore one of his creations on the cover of The Life of a Showgirl. Ariana Grande floated across the stage in one of his vintage multi-layered ball gowns for ‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night. Another big fan is Sabrina Carpenter, who has worn vintage Bob Mackie on several occasions including when she stepped out in the vintage costume originally worn by Cher on the “Cher Show” in 1975. All of this speaks to the enduring power of his aesthetic: bold, glamorous and instantly transformational.

Guiding the sale is Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien’s. With a background in high finance and years spent reshaping the collectibles market, Nolan has defined how major lifestyle and estate auctions operate today. The auction takes place on December 4th 2025 at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, with online bidding now open at JuliensAuctions.com.

Colman Domingo In London

Colman Domingo continues to remind us what modern masculinity looks like in 2025. He shows that confidence, kindness and individuality can coexist beautifully – and that being a “real man” today simply means being wholly yourself. On Saturday night in London, Esquire’s EIC Teo Van Den Broeke gathered a tight circle of friends for an intimate dinner at Carbone to celebrate Domingo. Van Den Broeke remarked “It was a special moment., ” Van Den Broeke said. “Not only because few people embody the spirit of the new Esquire more than Coleman, but because it happened to be his birthday too”.

Colman Domingo also hosted The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora on Monday at the Royal Albert Hall. The annual event honored fashion’s cultural influence and the visionaries redefining the industry. Laura Weir, Chief Executive of the BFC, said: “Colman Domingo has had a standout year in film, television and theatre. He’s a fashion icon whose red carpet style has set a fresh agenda for men’s fashion. As host of The Fashion Awards 2025, he brought the presence, spark and originality that makes him such a compelling figure on and off screen.”

Domingo’s rise over the past year has been nothing short of remarkable. He landed covers of Vogue, Esquire UK, FT How to Spend It and TIME, where he was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world. His performances in Rustin, Sing Sing and The Color Purple earned widespread acclaim, building on the momentum of his Emmy-winning work in Euphoria. Earlier in the year, he served as co-chair of the Met Gala, further cementing his place at the intersection of culture and style.

LOEWE Perfumes Unveils Immersive Crafted Garden at Rockefeller Center

LOEWE Perfumes has opened a new immersive pop-up at New York’s Rockefeller Center, running from November 21st to January 31st. Think of it as a little garden in the middle of the city — a place where nature, scent and design come together. Inspired by classical Renaissance gardens, the space winds through a Crafted Garden, a sculpted maze that brings the brand’s love of the natural world to life in a fresh, modern way At the centre is a clever modular installation by Molo Design, whose sustainable, sculptural pieces fold and ripple like oversized botanical sketches. Their recyclable honeycomb structures turn the pop-up into something that feels both artistic and quietly playful.

Inside, you’ll find the full LOEWE Perfumes line-up, including the new Crafted Collection, the storytelling scents of Un Paseo Por Madrid, the colourful Botanical Rainbow and the nature-inspired Home Scents. It’s a much more immersive way to experience the brand than a quick spritz at a counter — and definitely worth a visit if you’re a fragrance lover.