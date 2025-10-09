The Daily Darren: Luke Evans & BDXY Take Cabo With Sun, Style, And Seriously Good Vibes

There are brand trips, and then there’s a BDXY brand trip. When you touch down in Cabo and a Nobu butler escorts you straight to your two-bedroom ocean-view suite, you know you’re not in Kansas anymore.

Within minutes I was barefoot, cocktail in hand, stretched out under a private cabana at the NAMI infinity pool, decked out in BDXY swimwear and soaking up the Baja sun. The Pacific Ocean put on a show, the DJ was serving soft beach beats, and I thought, “This might just be what they mean by main character energy.” The only thing missing was a whale sighting, but I was too preoccupied with other things!

BDXY’s founders, dashing actor Luke Evans and his partner (in life and business) Fran Tomas, hosted an intimate weekend-long celebration at the stunning Nobu Hotel Los Cabos to toast the launch of the BDXY’s holiday collection. The event brought together a select group of Hollywood’s elite, fashion tastemakers, editors, and creatives for a weekend of style and relaxation. The exclusive guest list included Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, perfectly timed on October 3rd (IYKYK) and his husband Jaymes Vaughan, Olivia Holt, Madison Iseman, and Emma Kenney with her beau Conrad Hilton.

The vibe all weekend? Effortless luxury. Nobu Los Cabos is that perfect blend of Japanese minimalism and Baja cool with the dramatic beauty of Baja California’s coastline as the backdrop. Night one kicked off with a BDXY welcome dinner at Nobu restaurant. Cue Nobu’s signature dishes, including yellowtail jalapeño, spicy tuna crispy rice, sashimi salad, the most delicious black cod miso, popcorn shrimp, and delectable sushi rolls (and maybe one too many Chrome Horse tequila cocktails!). Evans welcomed attendees with a relaxed yet heartwarming speech, name-checking each and every one of his guests in the process. That memory is impressive! Post-dessert, we drifted to the M Bar rooftop where the DJ turned it up and the cocktails flowed.

Day two was all about BDXY’s new Holiday collection. After a morning in the sun and a quick game of pickleball before the desert heat got too intense, the spotlight shifted to Ichiba, the resort’s impossibly chic boutique, where BDXY founders Luke Evans and Fran Tomas hosted a “BDXY Styling Session.” Hotel guests lined up to be personally styled by the fashionable duo in their brand’s signature hats, unisex tees, boy shorts, and men’s resortwear. The weekend’s top items included the BDXY Super-Luxe Towel and Travel Bag.

After the styling sessions, guests gathered at Playa Bar for a beachfront Sunset Soirée presented by Chrome Horse Tequila. The headliner of the celebration was an elegant Saturday night dinner set in the private outdoor dining space at Yakusoku Garden. An elegant Cabo setting, soft lighting, candlelight and long table filled with laughter, great conversation and incredible food. It felt intimate, relaxed, and exactly the right note to end on. Guests dined on fresh mozzarella and tomato, Kobe beef tacos, guacamole, and Mexican shrimp while sipping on bespoke Chrome Horse Society tequila cocktails under the stars—including the Cool Chrome Cucumber Margarita, BDXY Breeze Paloma, and Hot Horse Spicy Margarita. The night culminated with a lively dance party at M Bar.

From sunrise swims to sunset cocktails, the weekend highlighted BDXY’s passion for celebrating individuality and creating moments that linger. Needless to say, by Sunday no one was in a hurry to leave. BDXY didn’t just host a trip, they built a really gorgeous experience. One rooted in style, ease, and genuine connections. As I boarded my flight home, sun-kissed and smiling. It’s clear I’m ready for round two!