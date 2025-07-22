From fashion’s tiniest obsession to full-throttle speed and scented escapism—this week, I’m spotlighting what’s catching my eye (and nose). First up: Labubu, the mischievous little art toy that’s become the must-have collectible of 2025, now with a cult following that includes some very stylish A-listers. Meanwhile, Hackett London takes pole position at the Formula E Season 11 finale, proving performance and polish go hand-in-hand. And if you’re craving a quieter kind of drama, Loewe‘s botanical candles just got a surreal, gallery-worthy makeover thanks to Spanish artist Ignasi Monreal. Let’s dive in!

Hackett Powers the Formula E Season 11 Finale

With Brad Pitt’s F1 movie tearing up the box office and reigniting our obsession with high-octane activities, it seems motorsport chic is having a full-throttle fashion moment. And right on cue, British menswear house Hackett is in the driver’s seat. This weekend, the Formula E Season 11 finale takes over London (July 26–27), and Hackett Sport is proudly powering the event as an official sponsor. Bringing together cutting-edge performance fabrics and classic British tailoring, Hackett’s Sport collection is all about function meeting finesse—ideal whether you’re actually trackside, or simply want to dress the part. From technical gilets and sleek trousers to weather-ready jackets and sporty luggage, the Hackett Sport range proves that activewear can still be sharply styled. With a long-standing connection to the world of racing—including its collaboration with F1 champ Jenson Button—the brand knows a thing or two about performance under pressure.If you’re planning on catching the electric finale this weekend, consider this your cue to dress the part: modern, effortless, and ready to go!

Loewe’s Botanical Burner Moment

If you’re someone who lights a candle with the same level of ceremony as uncorking a bottle of wine, then Loewe’s Home Scents collection has just dialed your obsession up a notch. The Spanish luxury house has tapped celebrated visual artist Ignasi Monreal to reinterpret five of its most distinctive aromatic candles—Beetroot, Ivy, Marihuana, Oregano, and Tomato Leaves—into a captivating series of illustrations and short films, where fine art meets fragrance. With a style that fuses classical techniques, symbolism, and digital painting, Monreal paints each scent into an immersive world. There’s a Beetroot candle with smoke curling into Loewe’s iconic Anagram, Ivy engulfed in surreal, creeping foliage, and a Marihuana candle that practically winks at you with its mirror-image muse. Oregano melts into waxy pools while a blazing Tomato flickers with fiery drama. It’s a reminder that scent is more than just mood—it’s memory, imagination, and in this case, pure aesthetic pleasure. The full Loewe Home Scents collection (including the illustrated faves) is available now at perfumesloewe.com.

Labubu Beats Birkin? The Fashion Collectibles With the Best Return on Investment

Move over, Birkin bags and vintage Rolexes—2025’s hottest fashion collectible is small, mischievous, and loved by A-listers. Meet Labubu, the cult-favorite Pop Mart art toy that’s quietly become the most profitable fashion collectible of the year. Originally launched for just $20, this cheeky Malaysian-designed figure now sells for up to $380 on resale platforms, delivering a jaw-dropping 19x return. It tops a new study by Kaiia, which analyzed the most profitable fashion collectibles across StockX, Sotheby’s, Grailed, and beyond. But it’s not just about ROI—Labubu’s cultural momentum is off the charts (a perfect 10/10, if you’re asking). Thanks in part to its hyper-loyal community and a growing list of celebrity fans—including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Lisa, and more who post their mini-figurine obsessions on socials—Labubu is no longer a niche toy; it’s a status symbol. Other high-performing items on the list? Sonny Angels, those limited-edition Japanese figurines that now fetch nearly $2,600 (yes, you read that correctly), and the legendary Nike SB Dunk Low (2005), once $65 and now worth a cool $13,000.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or new to the game, one thing’s clear: in 2025, tiny is trendy—and Labubu reigns supreme!

