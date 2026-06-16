The Daily Darren: James Marsden Toasts Campaign First With Son Jack

Some evenings are made for good whisky, good stories and the kind of Hollywood glow that only happens after sunset. Such was the scene at The Macallan Villa in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 10, as the brand gathered an intimate group of tastemakers to celebrate the launch of its new digital campaign, “Drink of a Generation.”

The campaign spotlights The Macallan’s pinnacle Sherry Oak 25 and 30 Years Old expressions, two single malts that are as much about craftsmanship and patience as they are about taste. Fittingly, the evening itself was a study in time well spent. Personally I was very taken by the Sherry Oak 25.

The villa is the brands permanent home in LA and was transformed into a candlelit outdoor dinner setting, with a nostalgic playlist of tracks from 25 to 30 years ago setting the mood. Guests including James Marsden, Jack Marsden, Stella Simona, Justin Boone and Vince Garcia began the evening downstairs with cocktail hour at the bar, where custom serves were poured before Katie Nahat welcomed the room with a toast.

From there guests moved into the villa’s courtyard for dinner under the Los Angeles sky (I spotted an owl fly overhead as we nibbled desert, a good luck omen I’m told), paired with a neat dram of The Macallan Sherry Oak 25 Years Old. At the heart of the night was the full circle story behind the campaign. For James Marsden, The Macallan has long held a personal place in his own timeline. Twenty five years ago he famously toasted his breakout role in X Men with his first bottle of The Macallan. Now, with his son Jack reaching his own 25 year milestone, it was a moment marking legacy and connection. It also marks the first joint brand campaign for James and Jack Marsden, making the evening feel less like a traditional launch and more like a family toast shared with a very chic crowd.

“Drink of a Generation” captures what The Macallan does so well: turning time into something tangible, elegant and deeply memorable.