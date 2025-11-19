There is a particular energy to Miami in November, a kind of anticipatory fizz that creeps in as the city edges closer to Art Basel. You feel it in the air, on the streets, and certainly on the rooftops. So when Yamashiro, the legendary Japanese restaurant born high in the Hollywood Hills, opened its first outpost outside Los Angeles, it could not have timed its debut more perfectly. Miami loves a moment, and on Saturday night it got one.

I arrived at the Gale Miami Hotel and Residences to find the lift doors opening onto the ninth floor rooftop, where Yamashiro has been reimagined with a Miami twist. Think Japanese inspired architecture, lantern lit garden pathways and a pagoda style cocktail bar glowing softly against the skyline of downtown Miami. Within minutes it was clear this was not just another opening. Miami had shown up, and in full force.

Mike Tyson was among the early arrivals, looking sharp and obliging a flurry of photos. He paused to take in the space, and in fairness, it is the kind of setting that makes you stop for a second look. Love Island’s Andrea Carmona floated through the crowd, mingling and posing along the venue’s mural lined entrance.

Then came the shift. Gianluca Vacchi jumped behind the DJ booth and the rooftop snapped into party mode. Baseline up, crowd in, skyline blazing. It was one of those slightly surreal, only in Miami scenes where the atmosphere becomes the entertainment. Just beside the booth, Miami artist Mr Drip worked on a live portrait of Vacchi, surrounded by a semi circle of onlookers filming as the painting took shape.

Against the backdrop of the downtown lights, Yamashiro’s blend of Hollywood glamour and Miami edge felt unmistakably intentional. Among those spotted enjoying the celebrations were Julian Gil, Randy Malcom of Gente de Zona, Chris Paciello, Gino Lo Pinto, Cindy Prado and an array of Miami’s social fixtures.

Among the standout dishes at Yamashiro Miami is the Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, a crowd favorite built on perfectly seared rice bites topped with spicy tuna, sesame and a touch of heat that feels very Miami. Then there is the indulgent A5 Fried Rice, made with Japanese A5 Wagyu folded through impeccably seasoned rice, a dish that delivers both luxury and theatre. For meat lovers, the thirty two ounce Tomahawk takes centre stage, an American Wagyu cut served with shiso chimichurri and two sides, commanding attention by its sheer presence.

With doors officially open, Yamashiro is set to become one of Miami’s buzziest new dining destinations, and its timing couldn’t be better. As Art Basel approaches and the city readies itself for its busiest week of the year, this Japanese rooftop oasis has planted its flag firmly and stylishly on the skyline.

.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.