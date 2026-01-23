The Daily Darren: Haider Ackermann’s Latest Snow Goose Drop, CDLP & Palm Springs Modernism Week

Haider Ackermann 2nd Snow Goose Drop

Apparently being creative director at Tom Ford isn’t quite enough to keep Haider Ackermann busy. He’s back with the next chapter of Snow Goose by Canada Goose, and it’s a reminder of how effortlessly he can make serious outerwear feel.

For Fall Winter 2025, Ackermann takes Canada Goose’s Arctic DNA and softens the edges. Linings are worn on the outside, quilting is flipped, and technical fabrics feel lighter and more fluid. It’s still built for winter, just without the heaviness. The colour palette does a lot of the work: mint greens, ice lavenders and earthy blues, grounded by browns and blacks. Reflective details catch the light as you move, while the message “The Earth Needs All the Friends It Can Get” runs quietly through the collection. Shot by Tim Elkaïm, the campaign stars Willie Nelson alongside D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, with Tasha Tilberg, Stevie Sims, Xiaowen Ju and Connor Newall completing the cast. Different ages, different stories, all tied together by a shared respect for the natural world.

Snow Goose by Canada Goose Fall Winter 2025 Drop 2 is available now online and select stores worldwide.

Swedish brand CDLP X Passalacqua

Some collaborations feel perfectly placed, as if they were always meant to happen. CDLP teaming up with Passalacqua is very much one of those moments.

Set on the shores of Lake Como, Passalacqua is an exquisitely restored 18th-century villa that was named World’s Best Hotel in 2023. With just 24 rooms and terraced gardens tumbling down to the water, it has the rare ability to feel both grand and deeply personal, a place designed for lingering mornings, slow swims and long, beautiful lunches. The limited-edition CDLP x Passalacqua capsule captures that spirit with ease. Think refined resortwear that feels considered but never try-hard: breezy pool sets, tailored swimwear, relaxed T-shirts and a hand-illustrated silk scarf crafted locally in Como. It’s a wardrobe designed for slipping into holiday mode, wherever you happen to be. It’s giving Wes Anderson vibes. At the heart of Passalacqua is hotelier Valentina De Santis, whose sensitive restoration of the villa has turned it into a modern classic. The campaign stars Robert Rabensteiner, moving through the house and gardens with an unstudied elegance that perfectly reflects the collection’s mood. It’s a quiet celebration of dolce far niente, the sweetness of doing nothing, and a reminder that true luxury often lies in simplicity and clothes that know when to step back and let the moment lead.

Woven Together Exhibition Returns at Palm Springs Modernism Week

As Palm Springs Modernism Week returns this February, the desert once again becomes a hub of architecture, design and culture. One exhibition particularly worth noting is Woven Together: Karma Vision, a moving continuation of an extraordinary artistic legacy.

The work centers on the late Fernando Bengoechea, the internationally acclaimed photographer whose pioneering woven photography appeared in Architectural Digest, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Oprah Magazine. Fernando’s life was tragically cut short during the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka while travelling with his partner, designer Nate Berkus, but his creative vision continues to resonate deeply. In the years that followed, Fernando’s brother, Argentine American artist Marcelo Bengoechea, committed himself to learning Fernando’s intricate weaving technique and continue his brother’s work. That decade-long dedication became Woven Together, a collaboration between brothers across time. Karma Vision, debuting at Super Simple, introduces colour and light for the first time, transforming Fernando’s original black and white Karma Tree photographs into luminous, contemporary works. As Oprah Winfrey said “I want to keep saying [Fernando’s] name out loud because I think it’s important for everybody who has lost their life for their life to be more than that moment of death. And his work and his art will live on for everybody who he filmed; for everybody whose life he touched. But we get to see him through his work forever.”

The exhibition opens at Super Simple Palm Springs, with a public reception on Saturday, February 14, from 5 to 9 pm, with Marcelo in attendance.

