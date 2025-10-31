The Daily Darren: Glen Powell Mixes It Up, Seven Continents’ Chic Takeover, And More!

If there’s one thing I love about fashion right now, it’s the spirit of reinvention. Whether it’s denim redefined under the LA sunset, classic boat shoes getting a bold, textured update, or Glen Powell trading cowboy boots for Stone Island cool at the Austin Grand Prix. Style, at its best, is about evolution. True personal style isn’t about sticking to one look, it’s about knowing when to mix it up, surprise yourself, and have a little fun along the way.

Glen Powell Swaps Cowboy Cool for British Edge at the Austin Grand Prix

It seems Top Gun star Glen Powell has officially parked the cowboy boots, at least for now. Known for his all-American, Texas-born charm, Powell surprised everyone at the Austin Grand Prix this weekend when he swapped his usual denim-and-boots uniform for something altogether more casual, and European: Stone Island. Yes, you read that right. The man who practically brought “ranch-core” to red carpets showed up in a look that was all about modern European minimalism, a beige Stone Island ensemble that whispered confidence rather than shouted cliché. It’s a sharp turn from his usual Americana aesthetic, and honestly, a winning move. Stone Island, one of my personal repertoire of brands (and one I’d slightly forgotten in my rotation of late), is known for its quietly technical fabrics, casual cool fits, and that instantly recognizable compass badge. Seeing Glen in it feels like a full-circle style moment: the Southern gent embracing a little British/Italian street-sophistication. This isn’t cowboy Glen anymore—it’s global Glen. Effortless, polished, and proof that even the most rugged icons can evolve their wardrobes without losing their roots. A reminder to us all to not get stuck in our style.

Sperry Sets Sail Again with Colour Plus Companie

There are few things more quintessentially American than a classic Sperry, and once again this season, the heritage brand has teamed up with New York–based menswear label Colour Plus Companie, to reimagine two of its most iconic silhouettes, the Captain’s Oxford and the Authentic Original Boat Shoe. At the helm of this collab is Jordan Page, founder of Colour Plus Companie and the man known for his bold approach to color, texture, and storytelling. For this second outing with Sperry, Page has infused both designs with his signature play on heritage and culture – think pony hair and fawn prints that feel as tactile as they are stylish. The Captain’s Oxfordm originally Paul Sperry’s first casual shoe and once the go-to for ship captains, gets a smart update in subtle fawn pony hair with durable leather welting, combining old-school craftsmanship with a distinctly modern finish. Meanwhile, the Boat shoe steps firmly into statement territory: rich dark fawn pony hair, 360° lacing, and EVA cushioning mean it’s as comfortable as it is conversation-starting. Both pairs will retail for $350, available exclusively on colourplusco.com and sperry.com. Trust me—if your autumn wardrobe’s calling for something unexpected, these are the kind of shoes that turn heads on land or sea.

An Intimate Evening of Denim and Design with Warren Alfie Baker at Sunset Tower