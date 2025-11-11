From cult hotels to K-pop icons, reinvention is in the air. Here’s the buzziest news from the West Coast!

V of BTS Returns In Style With A New Beauty Partnership

Fresh from his effortlessly chic appearance at Vogue World: Hollywood, V of BTS continues to prove why he’s one of the most captivating style figures of his generation. Whether in a sharp tailored suit or something disarmingly relaxed, he’s mastered the art of quiet confidence—that rare mix of polish and ease. Having finished his service with the South Korean military, V is wasting no time getting back out there. His return to the public eye has been marked by a refined elegance and a more mature fashion approach. Now, the global superstar is bringing that sensibility to beauty as the new global ambassador for Korean makeup and skincare powerhouse TIRTIR—and his first teaser campaign, released on October 28, has already sent fans into a global frenzy. Go V!

Hollywood’s Cool Kids Step Out At The Sunset Strip’s Chic New Address

West Hollywood’s famed Sunset Strip gained a sophisticated new addition with the launch of Galerie, a highly curated neighborhood restaurant and cocktail lounge that aims to blur the lines between gastronomy, mixology, art, and entertainment. Neighboring the iconic Chateau Marmont and cult-favorite Are We On Air? kiosk-o-thèque, Galerie channels refined European and classic Hollywood aesthetics with a menu pairing American dining with French inflections, courtesy of Executive Chef Gabriel Lindsey, formerly of Dudley Market, and Chef Ben Ford, son of Harrison Ford. At the intimate launch soirée, a chic mix of tastemakers gathered for cocktails and canapés, including Jesse Metcalfe, Paris Brosnan, and Alex Lee-Aillon. The night set the tone for what’s already shaping up to be LA’s newest creative haunt—one that’s already caught the attention of Hollywood A-listers, with Sydney Sweeney hosting her Christy premiere after-party at Galerie weeks prior. With quarterly art exhibitions, weekly live jazz, and a rotating roster of music curators, Galerie promises to uphold culture and conversation at its core. Menu highlights include wagyu beef skewers with shishito and black garlic, summer corn and zucchini salad with peach and ricotta salata, and the already beloved Galerie Burger with gruyère and French onion sauce.

The Standard Gets An Ian Schrager Makeover

Legendary hotelier Ian Schrager is heading back to Los Angeles! His cult-favorite brand, PUBLIC, will make its West Coast debut in spring 2026—and it’s landing somewhere familiar. The new PUBLIC West Hollywood will take over the former Standard Hotel location on Sunset Boulevard, bringing Schrager’s signature mix of fresh style and understated cool to one of LA’s most storied addresses. PUBLIC’s new launch marks Schrager’s third project in Los Angeles, and the latest evolution of his “luxury for all” ethos. Designed in collaboration with British architect John Pawson, the 137-room hotel will blend minimalism and warmth with a social-hub lobby, a serene pool deck, and three distinct spaces for dining, drinks, and late-night happenings. The crown jewel? A lush 16,000-square-foot rooftop terrace with 360-degree city views, destined to become the new sunset spot on Sunset. I, for one, am happy to see new life in this location—and I’ve no doubt LA is ready for it!

