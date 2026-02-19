From a 007 Bond inspired whisky launch in the Hollywood Hills to intimate Fashion Week dinners in New York and black tie NBA celebrations in LA, the common thread lately has been intention. Let’s get into it… Diamonds, Drama, and a Dash of 007 in the Hollywood Hills

There’s nothing quite like a random Tuesday night with a live performance from a Grammy and Oscar winner. That was the scene at The Macallan Villa just off LA’s Mulholland Drive, as the brand teamed up The Hollywood Reporter to unveil the Diamonds Are Forever 55th anniversary release, and for a few hours, it felt like we had stepped straight into a Bond film.

Fresh off a Song of the Year win for Wildflower and already a Grammy and two-time Oscar winner, singer songwriter Finneas took to the stage for an intimate set. He also co-wrote and produced the iconic Bond theme “No Time to Die.’ The performance felt personal, stripped back, and perfectly pitched for the occasion. Among the guests soaking it all in were François Arnaud, James Marsden, Joel McHale, Nicholas Duvernay, Drew Tarver and Scott MacArthur, alongside a host of rising Hollywood talent. In a city that does spectacle well, this felt intimate and fun!

Willy Chavarria’s New York Night

New York did what New York does best during Fashion Week, gathered the right people in the right room and let the energy do the rest. Net-A-Porter hosted an intimate dinner at Le Chêne to celebrate the launch of Willy Chavarria womenswear. Co hosted by CEO Heather Kaminetsky and Chavarria himself, the evening drew a chic cross section of fashion and culture, with guests including Julia Fox, Jack Harlow, Becky G, Tove Lo and Hari Nef.

Guests arrived for cocktails before sitting down to dinner, each place setting marked by a poem written by Chavarria. The room was washed in deep red, white and black with candlelight and sculptural florals, with violinist Mikaila Gaffey performing throughout. The collection, which launched February 16, is a tightly edited mix of tailored outerwear, graphic jersey, relaxed denim and sculptural dresses. As Chavarria shared on the night, the intention is to empower and create community and it feels like he’s well on the way of doing just that.

Kenny “The Jet” Smith Annual All-Star Bash

During NBA All Star Weekend in Los Angeles, Kenny Smith once again proved he knows how to host. His annual FlyHouse All-Star Celebration took over the iconic Sheats–Goldstein Residence, presented in partnership with Resorts World and FlyHouse Aviation. Black tie was the brief, and the guest list delivered.

On the red carpet, Smith was joined by Chris Rock, Guy Oseary and Sacha Baron Cohen. Kelly Rowland shimmered in gold alongside husband Tim Jeffries, while Ja Rule opted for burgundy tailoring. Basketball royalty Julius Erving and commentator Stephen A. Smith mingled with NBA owners including Gary Gilbert and Tom Gores. It was that kind of room. Dinner gave way to a full nightclub transformation, complete with a gaming lounge and roulette tables offering luxury travel prizes. The night closed with a performance from Nas, bringing serious East Coast heat to the Hollywood Hills. Beyond the glamour, the evening also spotlighted Smith’s commitment to youth development through the Jets Center, his new basketball and media hub focused on mentorship and opportunity for young athletes. In a weekend packed with parties, this remains one of the most-sought after invitations!

NOVA “Performance In The City” Collection Debut Los Angeles has no shortage of activewear brands, but NOVA is entering the space with a very clear point of view. Designed in LA and debuting with 132 styles, 104 for women and 28 for men, the brand is built around a simple but bold premise, premium performance fabrics without the inflated price tag that has come to define modern athleisure. This is not studio only dressing. NOVA is engineered for real city life, the kind where you move from gym to coffee, to meetings, to a flight, without changing three times. The launch collection is built on 10 custom fabrics, including AirSculpt compression for support, HexTech cooling for breathability, and CottonFleece for everyday comfort. Technical, yes. But still wearable. Instead of leaning on celebrity campaigns, NOVA is focusing on engineering, fit and function. The message is clear, attainable luxury activewear that performs properly and looks considered doing it. Check them out online here.

