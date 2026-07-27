The Daily Darren: 7 Sneakers to Add To Your Wardrobe

Sneakers have become one of the most important parts of the modern wardrobe. They are no longer simply the casual option you reach for at the weekend. The right pair can now be worn with everything from denim and technical trousers to relaxed tailoring and a smart wool coat. The shift away from chunky statement trainers has opened the door to a much broader mix of silhouettes. Slim motorsport styles, technical trail shoes, early noughties runners and refined court trainers are all competing for attention.

These are the seven pairs worth knowing now.

Jacquemus Le Tennis Soft

For a clean, more luxurious take on the retro court sneaker, look to the Jacquemus Le Tennis Soft. Its slim profile, soft leather and understated design feel polished without being precious. Wear with relaxed tailoring, wide trousers or simple denim.

Puma Speedcat

Originally designed as a motorsport shoe, it is sleek, low to the ground and refreshingly simple sneaker. Its narrow profile looks particularly good with wide trousers, straight jeans or an unstructured suit. The new PUMA x NAHMIAS collaboration gives the style a Southern Californian spin, paying homage to designer Doni Nahmias’ hometown and blending the shoe’s racing heritage with his laid back Los Angeles aesthetic.

Salomon XT 6

The Salomon XT 6 has helped turn the technical trail shoe into a genuine wardrobe staple. As someone who has three pairs, these work naturally with jeans, cargos and sportswear. It proves gorpcore has moved well beyond the hiking trail. And honestly these are so comfortable, oftentimes they are the only sneaker I take when traveling and baggage is tight.

Keen Jasper

Keen is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, particularly the Jasper. Inspired by climbing approach shoes, they have a low profile shape, distinctive lacing which I love and a rugged quality that feels different from the polished retro runner. They are ideal for anyone who likes Salomon but wants something less expected and typically a little more understated.

ROA Neal

ROA sits at the more elevated end of technical footwear, combining outdoor functionality with a strong fashion sensibility. The Neal has a streamlined, lightweight shape that moves easily between city life and rugged terrain.

Saucony ProGrid Omni 9

Saucony has become a key name in the revival of early noughties running shoes. The ProGrid Omni 9 combines mesh, metallic detailing and a substantial sole while remaining easy to wear. It is a strong choice for anyone who wants the silver runner look with more personality.

New Balance 204L

The New Balance 204L is arguably the fashion insider choice of the moment. It has the retro runner feel New Balance does so well, but with a slimmer, more refined sole than the 1906R or 9060. The Auralee collaboration has pushed it firmly into fashion territory. Rosalía introduced the silhouette as a New Balance global ambassador and now fronts its latest campaign, helping turn the 204L into a bona fide fashion sneaker.

The key is to choose a sneaker that complements the clothes you already own. The right pair should not force you to rebuild your wardrobe. It should make it feel current again.

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