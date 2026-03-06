The Daily Darren: $45,000 Drinkable Art, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Big Sale, and Pikachu Too

sonbahis girişsonbahissonbahis güncelvaycasino girişpusulabet girişpusulabet girişpusulabetpusulabetvaycasinoholiganbetvaycasino girişholiganbetvaycasinovaycasino girişvaycasinomatbet girişgameofbetvdcasinomatbetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetmatbet girişmatbetエクスネスmatbetmatbet girişmatbetpusulabetjojobetMeritbetmeritbet girişMeritbetVaycasinoBetasusBetkolikMeritbetmeritbetMeritbet girişMeritbetgalabetenobahis girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasiveracasivera girişcasivalcasival girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişbovbetbovbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişkralbet girişhilbethilbet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişgalabetgalabet girişenobahisenobahis girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasiveracasivera girişcasivalcasival girişcasinoroyal girişcasinoroyalbovbetbovbet girişgobahisgobahis girişhilbethilbet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişgobahisgobahis girişgalabetgalabet girişcasivalcasival girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişcasiveracasivera girişbovbetbovbet girişkralbet girişenobahisenobahis girişenobahisenobahis girişkralbetkralbet girişbovbetbovbet girişcasiveracasivera girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyalceltabetceltabet girişenbetenbet girişcasivalcasival girişgalabetgalabet girişgobahisgobahis girişkulisbetkulisbet girişhilbethilbet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişgiftcardmall/mygifthiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişgobahisgobahis girişgalabetgalabet girişcasivalcasival girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişenobahisenobahis girişkralbetkralbet girişbovbetbovbet girişcasiveracasivera girişkralbetkralbet girişcasiveracasivera girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişgobahisgobahis girişgalabetgalabet girişcasivalcasival girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişenobahisenobahis girişbovbetbovbet girişaresbetaresbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetnanobetnano girişceltabetceltabet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişwinxbetwinxbet girişbetciobetcio girişcasivalcasival girişcasiveracasivera girişenbetenbet girişenobahisenobahis girişsüratbetsüratbet girişibizabetibizabet girişenobahisenobahis girişsüratbetsüratbet girişaresbetaresbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetnanobetnano girişceltabetceltabet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişwinxbetwinxbet girişbetciobetcio girişcasiveracasivera girişenbetenbet girişcasivalcasival girişibizabetibizabet girişgrandbettinggrandbetting girişhilarionbethilarionbet girişkingbettingkingbettinglordpalace casinolordpalace girişluxbetluxbet girişmasterbettingmasterbetting girişmedusabahismedusabahis girişmeybetmeybet girişmillibahismillibahis girişmilosbetmilosbet girişmislibetmislibet girişorisbetorisbet girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişkingroyalkingroyal girişkingroyalkingroyal girişcratosroyalbetcratosroyalbet girişcratosroyalbetcratosroyalbet girişmedusabahismedusabahis girişaresbetaresbet girişlunabetlunabet girişenbetenbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetasusbetasus girişbahiscasinobahiscasino giriştrendbettrendbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişyakabetyakabet girişbetkolikbetkolik girişgrandbettinggrandbetting girişmavibetmavibetnakitbahisnakitbahismeritkingmeritkinglunabetlunabetartemisbetartemisbetkavbetkavbetbetsmovebetsmovematbetmatbetbetkolikbetkolik girişgrandbettinggrandbetting girişmedusabahismedusabahis girişaresbetaresbet girişlunabetlunabet girişenbetenbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetasusbetasus girişbahiscasinobahiscasino giriştrendbettrendbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişyakabetyakabet girişmeritkingmeritkingbetcio girişlunabetlunabetnakitbahisbetcionakitbahisbetsmovebetciobetsmovemavibetmillibahis girişmavibetmillibahismarsbahismillibahismarsbahispalacebet girişartemisbetpalacebetartemisbetpalacebetcoinbarcoinbarkingbetting girişodeonbetodeonbetkingbettingkingbettingnesinecasino girişnesinecasinonesinecasinorinabet girişrinabetrinabetromabet girişromabetromabetsonbahis girişsonbahissonbahisibizabet girişibizabetibizabetsüratbet girişsüratbetsüratbetteosbet girişteosbetteosbetbetasus girişbetasusbetasusroyalbet girişroyalbetroyalbetmasterbetting girişmasterbettingmasterbettingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritkingbetticketbetticketbetyapbetyapcasinomilyoncasinomilyoncasinoroyalcasinoroyalcasivalcasivalcasiveracasiveraceltabetceltabetefesbetefesbetenobahisenobahisgalabetgalabetgobahisgobahisalobetalobetkulisbetkulisbetvipslotvipslotkalebetkalebet
News

The Daily Darren: $45,000 Drinkable Art, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Big Sale, and Pikachu Too

The latest musings from Darren Kennedy.

by Darren Kennedy
The Daily Darren

There is a particular kind of confidence defining this moment in style. It is playful yet polished, nostalgic yet forward thinking, collectible yet wearable. From luxury leather brands reimagining childhood icons to rare agave presented as functional art, the through line is clear: Craft matters. Story matters. And what we choose to carry, sip and lace up says more about us than ever.

Singular Archive: Vicente Cisneros Bottles Art at Frieze LA
On the opening night of Frieze Los Angeles, Vicente Cisneros, the man behind one of Mexico’s most exclusive addresses, Casa Silencio in Oaxaca, unveiled his latest creative pursuit, Singular Archive.

Laura Sanchez and Tina Chen Craig at Singular Archive Exhibition

The concept is quietly radical. Singular Archive merges high art with rare agave spirits, with prices beginning at 20,000 dollars. These are functional art objects that sit at a rare intersection of liquid history and Mexican artisanship. Operating as a private, appointment only cultural platform, the archive transforms rare agave and what it calls irreplaceable materials into finite works designed to endure well beyond modern trends.

Cisneros has long understood that true luxury lives in story and craft. He has brought that same philosophy here, delivering one of the most compelling statements of the week. As he puts it, “We are not a spirits brand, but an artistic pursuit where the liquid is an integral part of the work.” And that distinction matters.

The debut collection was presented as a true exhibition during Frieze, with vessels displayed alongside contemporary Latin American works. The message was clear. These are not bottles destined for a back bar. They are sculptural pieces, rooted in Mexican artisanship, created from materials considered impossible to replicate. On opening night, Cisneros welcomed Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Mauricio Umansky of The Agency, Corey Gamble and U Beauty founder Tina Chen Craig, among others, to experience the inaugural collection.

Of the 100 pieces released, the $45,000 Dharma vessels are already sold out. Only 12 works remain from the Prisoners I series, each containing a rare blended Extra Añejo. Singular Archive deliberately avoids classifying its liquids as tequila, mezcal or any denomination based category. The emphasis is firmly on provenance, process and preservation rather than label.

Future releases will be reserved exclusively for the Singular Archive network, with access granted by invitation only. In a city that trades in access, it is perhaps the most artful move of all.

Bold Luxury: Gwyneth Paltrow

Ever fancied a peek inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s wardrobe, or even her living room? Now you can.

Julien’s Auctions has announced ‘Bold Luxury: Gwyneth Paltrow Lexicon of Style & The Archival Edit’, a carefully curated sale of fashion, furniture and design pieces from Paltrow’s personal collection, presented alongside rare archival works from leading design houses. It is less celebrity clear out, more considered life edit, understated, refined and very her. As Paltrow says, she believes in “the quiet beauty of objects that have lived a life before us” and in allowing their story to continue in new hands. A portion of proceeds will benefit World Central Kitchen.

The two day auction takes place on 24 and 25 March 2026 at 10AM PT, live from The Peninsula Beverly Hills. Collectors worldwide can participate online in real time by registering and bidding at www.juliensauctions.com.

Rosalía for New Balance, Pikachu to Pilates & Coats that mean Business

If you thought Pikachu belonged firmly in the realm of playground nostalgia, think again. Maison de SABRÉ has reimagined the world’s most famous electric mouse in beautifully crafted leather, and the result is unexpectedly chic. The collaboration places Pikachu in the luxury lane, led by the Pikachu Palais, a rework of the brand’s best selling handbag in supple pecan brown calfskin with contrast yellow stitching. Intricately hand assembled, it features subtle details, tiny leather footprints, lightning bolt accents and interchangeable straps that balance polish with play. There are also small leather goods and SABRÉMOJI charms that feel like little collectibles. Nostalgic, yes. But refined, design led and surprisingly grown up.

On the more minimalist end of the spectrum, ALO’s men’s bags are quietly having a moment. There is something comforting about a really good bag that you know covers you for multiple events across a day. Gym at seven, meetings at ten, flight on Friday, a good bag needs to keep up without looking overworked. The ALO Odyssey is structured, mid-sized and versatile enough for commute or weekend. Black if you are classic, espresso if you want depth. Think off duty athlete energy but sharp.

And in footwear, New Balance continues its cultural conversation with Global Ambassador and Grammy winner ROSALÍA, fronting the latest 204L campaign shot by Renell Medrano. The new Sea Salt and Linen iteration, with scalloped detailing and ribbon laces, softens the sneaker’s nostalgic base with a romantic edge. Technical, feminine and very now.

New Balance Launches 204L Campaign with ROSALÍA

Keep up with Darren on Instagram.

Darren Kennedy

Darren Kennedy is a dynamic television presenter, entrepreneur, and style expert, known for his vibrant energy and dazzling Irish charm. Originally hailing from Dublin, Darren has made his mark across the UK, Ireland, and most recently in the US presenting shows for NBC, the BBC, ITV, and RTÉ. In 2023 he launched the podcast The Number with Darren Kennedy, which quickly climbed to the top of the Apple Podcasts charts. Darren Kennedy’s email is [email protected]

