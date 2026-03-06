The Daily Darren: $45,000 Drinkable Art, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Big Sale, and Pikachu Too

The concept is quietly radical. Singular Archive merges high art with rare agave spirits, with prices beginning at 20,000 dollars. These are functional art objects that sit at a rare intersection of liquid history and Mexican artisanship. Operating as a private, appointment only cultural platform, the archive transforms rare agave and what it calls irreplaceable materials into finite works designed to endure well beyond modern trends.

Cisneros has long understood that true luxury lives in story and craft. He has brought that same philosophy here, delivering one of the most compelling statements of the week. As he puts it, “We are not a spirits brand, but an artistic pursuit where the liquid is an integral part of the work.” And that distinction matters.

The debut collection was presented as a true exhibition during Frieze, with vessels displayed alongside contemporary Latin American works. The message was clear. These are not bottles destined for a back bar. They are sculptural pieces, rooted in Mexican artisanship, created from materials considered impossible to replicate. On opening night, Cisneros welcomed Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Mauricio Umansky of The Agency, Corey Gamble and U Beauty founder Tina Chen Craig, among others, to experience the inaugural collection.

Of the 100 pieces released, the $45,000 Dharma vessels are already sold out. Only 12 works remain from the Prisoners I series, each containing a rare blended Extra Añejo. Singular Archive deliberately avoids classifying its liquids as tequila, mezcal or any denomination based category. The emphasis is firmly on provenance, process and preservation rather than label.

Future releases will be reserved exclusively for the Singular Archive network, with access granted by invitation only. In a city that trades in access, it is perhaps the most artful move of all.