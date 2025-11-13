The Daily Celebrates The Launch of FIBRE at Scarpetta

On one of the coldest nights in recent memory, The Daily brought a few fabulous friends to dinner at Scarpetta to celebrate the launch of the new sustainable outwear line, FIBRE.

The dinner kicked-off with a cocktail hour where guests were treated to custom sketches from fashion illustrator Pepe Munoz and had fittings for their own custom piece from FIBRE. Before the family style dinner was served, the brand’s founders, Antonio Alesandro Valerio, Founder/CEO/Creative Designer and Giovanni Stefano Procaccini, President and Chief Brand Officer, shared the origin story of the line. FIBRE was founded in Italy’s Pettoranello del Molise (the area where brands such as Versace and Dolce & Gabbana were made) and is the vision of Valerio. Inspired by Italian saper fare (know-how), FIBRE values the region’s artisanal skills and translates them into a universal language. The brand was born from the desire to redefine the balance between sartorial tradition and contemporary research. Garments are crafted with technical precision and are made from natural and recycled fibers.

Guests for the special evening included Moana Luu, Alina Baikova, Alessio Nanni, Keke Lindgard, Ryan Cooper, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Stefano Tomadini, Christian Bendeck, Moti Ankari, Aqua Parios, Ysaunny Brito, Pej Vahdat, Charlotte Bickley, Yana Khan, Ashley Haas, John VanBeber, Tyler Lain, Sam Vartholomeos, Hunter Kohl, Katya Tolstova, Z Pappas, and more.

Watch this space as we reveal more about the brand in the next few months!

Special thanks to our friends at Scarpetta on Madison Avenue for a delicious evening!

Images: Sean Zanni

