Max Mara, the brand known for iconic outerwear and timeless ready to wear, recently celebrated the arrival of its Spring/Summer 2021 collection into its airy Palm Beach boutique, with a little help from The Daily.

The event was co-hosted by The Daily Palm Beach editor in chief Lizzi Bickford Meadow and polo player Rebekah Greenhill, who looked resplendent in an elegant white Max Mara pantsuit. The tastemakers were joined in style by notable local guests, who were treated to a VIP experience while discovering the latest fashion-forward pieces, both in buzzy and bright colors and classic neutrals. A curated selection of editor-selected picks for the season was also on prime display for those in attendance to peruse and seek inspiration from.

During the event, Max Mara’s expert team of stylists worked with each guest to provide them with one-on-one guidance in a relaxed and elevated environment. Notable attendees included Palm Beach style savants Kristin Urrutia, Stacey Leuliette, and Paula Valente Bickford, who swooned over must-have items while sipping Whispering Angel and Josh Cellars Prosecco Rose. A portion of sales from the event benefited Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County; a long-established nonprofit organization providing child development and family preservation services.

See below for a peek at the stunning Spring Summer styles.

This Renaissance-inspired collection is a nod to the Max Mara woman, who is rebuilding the world to become better than it was before. To coincide with this new vision, she is turning to a wardrobe of modern classics that fuse sophistication and simplicity. This season, key colors revolve around the saturated hues captured in Louise Dahl-Wofle’s photography for Harper’s Bazaar in the 1930s—fuchsia, turquoise, and sunshine yellow—as seen on versatile shirt dresses, silk blouses, tailored shorts, and styles with easy drawstring ties and billowing sleeves.

