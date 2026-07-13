Inside The Daily and LAVAZZA’s Brunch at Barlume Beach in Montauk

What’s almost as good as a weekend in Italy? An Italian-inspired afternoon in Montauk, naturally. This weekend, The Daily and LAVAZZA brought a taste of Italy to the East End with a special brunch at the newly opened Barlume Beach restauran.

The brunch welcomed Sophie Sumner, Brandon Cole Bailey, Nat Bade, Adrienne Reau, Nick Barrotta, Aqua Parios, Amber Wang, Hailey Omoloo, Hunter Kohl, Katya Tolstova, Daniele Carettoni, Sarah Son, Mara Siegler, Lindsey Schickner, Dari Cohan, The Daily’s Eddie Roche, and more for an alfresco meal at the waterfront venue.

Our guests enjoyed delicious LAVAZZA espresso martinis upon arrival before a demo from Frank LaRusso, their Head of Training, North America, who was on hand to preview LAVAZZA’s newest (and coolest) new product, Tablì. The innovative single-serve espresso machine that brews 100% compressed coffee tabs. These puck-shaped tabs contain no plastic, coatings, or wrappers, eliminating pod waste while brewing café-quality espresso. The product gives users the opportunity to brew two espressos at once into two separate cups with the tiltable spout pushed down or make a double shot espresso in a single cup with the tiltable spout upwards. Unique to the Tablì machine, this innovative coffee extraction technology produces each espresso with Crema Plus: producing a rich, velvety and persistent coffee crema, the foam that tops a freshly made espresso. (Tablì officially releases in the US in August. Initial discounted preorders for a $100 bundle sold out in June, but the standard system will be fully available on the Lavazza US Website and Amazon.)

After the demo, guests sat down for a delicious alfresco meal on the water, which included Peeko oysters, chilled lobster rolls, fluffy pancakes, chicken kebabs, branzino, and more. All served with LAVAZZA espresso martinis. The perfect day trip to Italy!

Photography: Caroline Fiss @carolinefissphotography