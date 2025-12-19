News

The Daily and Jumelle Collection Celebrate The Holidays at Nexus Club

by The Daily Front Row
Elizabeth and Katherine Rosbottom (All photos by Andrew Werner)

‘Tis the season! The Daily partnered with Jumelle Collection for our annual holiday bash this year. Guests hit the chic Nexus Club in Tribeca on Wednesday for an evening of cocktails, surprises, and holiday cheer.  The brand’s lovely founders Elizabeth and Katherine Rosbottom, hosted the event and welcomed guests Olivia Caputo, Sophie Sumner, Mariah Strongin, Greivy, Yana Khan, Genevieve Morton, Hunter Kohl, Keytt and Alex Lundqvist, Anne Roseborough, Jittaun, Lisa Benson, Laura Nielson, Katherine Dune, Dasha Maletina, Mercedes De Gardiola, Lily Hartley, Brooke Buchanan, Maureen Smith, Sergio Farias, Francesca Vuillemin, Daniele Foti, Jillian Gessay, The Daily’s Eddie Roche and Nandini Vaid, and more!

Mariah Strongin

Santa and Yana Khan

The exclusive Nexus Club turned into a Winter wonderland with a gorgeous Christmas tree and custom Jumelle gondola for the all-important photo moments. It wouldn’t be a Daily holiday party without a sexy Santa on hand to take photos and flirt with guests. Artist Pepe Munoz was also there to sketch guests and give them custom illustrations to take home.  DJs Chloe + Gabe provided the jams for the night with a welcome array of holiday classics. Drinks were courtesy of our friends at DAOU wine and 21 Seeds tequila and there was even milk and cookies on hand for those who wanted a Santa Claus worthy treat.

Sophie Sumner

 Jittaun

Gabe + Chloe

For those new to Jumelle, the brand creates feminine and timeless dresses for a sophisticated customer. Fans of the brand work with the team at their New York Atelier to create a one-of-a-kind gown for special occasions. The brand works with luxurious fabrics from Europe and celebrates spring and summer all year long. (We’re on board with that!!)

Beautiful Looks from Jumelle

 Happy Holidays from The Daily! 

