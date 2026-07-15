The Daily and Jumelle Collection Celebrated The Hamptons Most Stylish

The Daily Front Row’s annual Hamptons Most Stylish party has become one of the most coveted invites of the season and this year was one for the books. In partnership with Jumelle Collection, the cocktail party was hosted in the spectacular and massive backyard of the home of Purvi Padia in Bridgehampton.

On one of the most gorgeous July Saturday evenings we’ve seen this summer (thank you weather Gods!), the event welcomed the likes of Jumelle Collection’s Elizabeth Rosbottom and Katherine Rosbottom, Erin Lichy, Natalie De’Banco, Isaac Boots, LaQuan Smith, Trisha Gregory, Elizabeth Kurpis, Sasha Benz, Aqua Parios, Ellery Lee, Katya Tolstova, Candace Bushnell, Nick Barrotta, Eliott Tomaeno, Blair and Alistair Clarke, James Schuck, Nicole Miller, Charlotte Bickley, Francesca Vuillemein, Greivy, Timo Weiland, Eric Goldie, Jackie Mirrane, Chris Coffee, Noble Black, Marc Rozic, Scott Currie, Lily Hartley, Devorah Rose, Kelly Brady, Martha Luna, Ryan McErlean, Hilary Shor, Leslie Sloane, Cameron Burton, Danielle Vreeland, Hunter Kohl, Charlie McMillen, Waleed Diab, Tiff Benson, Brandon Cole Bailey, Hailey Omollo, Ryan Cooper, Genie Parada-Fishman, Vanessa Gordon, Kent Belden, Nandini Vaid, Monica Forman, Shane Glass, Eddie Roche, and more!

There were several stations throughout the event where guests could enjoy espresso martinis from Lavazza, cans of Poppi, a station to get a gelato (courtesy of Jumelle), wine from Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Holiday vodka, Lalo tequila, Eternal Water, Via Carotta cocktails and more! Calissa Hamptons was also on hand to serve some of their signature bites as well as cannabis from Charlie Fox.

Until next year! Stay stylish!

One of the most talked about moments of the evening was BADESOFA’s model who laid on one of their comfortable POOlSOFA floats throughout the party and gave guests a fun photo moment and perhaps a little envy. How do we get a gig like that?

The gift bag included copies of The Daily’s July issue, David’s Protein bars, skincare products from Aeston West, LAVAZZA house blend, Poppi, tote bags from Jumelle Collection, fans from BADESOFA, and more!

Until next year… Stay stylish!

Peruse our Gallery to see more pics from the day!

All photos: Caroline Fiss