Hamptons

The Complete 2026 Out East Guide to Everything New in The Hamptons

Shopping and food and wellness, oh my!

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Barlume Beach

Every year, The Daily gives you the rundown on the best new places opening up across the Hamptons — from the chicest new place to stay in Sag Harbor (the Faraway) to the best new places to eat in Montauk (Barlume Beach, Mary Lou’s, Este) to where to shop in East Hampton (have you been to the new Chanel store yet? It’s fabulous!).

Below, you’ll find an index of all our favorites. So make sure you bookmark this page now and come back to it whenever you’re looking for form someothing new to do. Whether you’re looking for a night out or a relaxing day at the spa, the Hamptons has so many new opportunities waiting for you this summer. And wev’ve got all the best of them right here.

1. Food

(Courtesy of Barlume Beach)

2. Hotels

The Hedges Inn

3. Shopping

(Courtesy of Kith)

4. Beauty and Wellness

(Courtesty of La Prairie at Gurney’s)

5. Fitness

(Courtesy of FS8)

6. Services

(Courtesy of FleetShare by Yacht Hampton)

 

Happy Hamptons season, everyone. We’ll see you Out East!

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