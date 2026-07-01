The Chicest July 4th Shopping Guide

The Fourth of July always makes me want to lean into timeless American style. Think crisp whites, classic navy stripes, beautiful linen dresses, woven accessories, polished swimwear, and effortless pieces you’ll continue wearing long after the fireworks are over.
Whether you’re spending the weekend in the Hamptons, Nantucket, Palm Beach, Lake Como, or simply hosting friends in your own backyard, these are the pieces I’d actually pack. They’re elevated, easy, and designed to feel chic not costume-y.
Dresses
Nothing says summer quite like a white dress.
4. Veronica Beard gingham midi
5. Ralph Lauren white shirtdress
Matching Sets
Matching sets always make packing easier.
2. Faithfull the Brand linen vest and shorts
Swimwear
I always gravitate toward classic silhouettes over anything too trendy.
1. Pêcherie Swim Bandolero Suit
The Perfect Sweater
Every July 4th weekend eventually gets chilly.
1. Jenni Kayne Cashmere Fisherman
2. The Elder Statesmen mohair long sleeved polo
4. Adrian Cashmere quarter zip
Denim
The easiest way to make any summer outfit feel effortless.
2. Citizens of Humanity Ayla jeans
Sandals
Shoes you’ll wear all season.
Bags
The accessories that instantly say summer.
Jewelry
Summer jewelry should feel understated.
1. Lizzie Fortunanto Shell Earrings
Accessories
The finishing touches.
Beauty Essentials
My summer beauty non-negotiables.
2. Sarah Creal Brilliant Repair
3. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm