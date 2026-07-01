The Chicest July 4th Shopping Guide

The Fourth of July always makes me want to lean into timeless American style. Think crisp whites, classic navy stripes, beautiful linen dresses, woven accessories, polished swimwear, and effortless pieces you’ll continue wearing long after the fireworks are over.

Whether you’re spending the weekend in the Hamptons, Nantucket, Palm Beach, Lake Como, or simply hosting friends in your own backyard, these are the pieces I’d actually pack. They’re elevated, easy, and designed to feel chic not costume-y.

Dresses

Nothing says summer quite like a white dress.

1. Posse linen midi dress

2. Dôen cotton eyelet dress

3. Reformation linen mini

4. Veronica Beard gingham midi

5. Ralph Lauren white shirtdress

Matching Sets

Matching sets always make packing easier.

1. La Ligne striped knit set

2. Faithfull the Brand linen vest and shorts

3. Zimmermann embroidered set

4. Posse top and skirt set

Swimwear

I always gravitate toward classic silhouettes over anything too trendy.

1. Pêcherie Swim Bandolero Suit

2. Le Bop one piece

3. Solid & Striped Pareo

4. Hill House fish bikini set

The Perfect Sweater

Every July 4th weekend eventually gets chilly.

1. Jenni Kayne Cashmere Fisherman

2. The Elder Statesmen mohair long sleeved polo

3. Ralph Lauren cable knit

4. Adrian Cashmere quarter zip

Denim

The easiest way to make any summer outfit feel effortless.

1. AGOLDE Parker shorts

2. Citizens of Humanity Ayla jeans

3. Khaite Danielle jeans

4. Frame Le Slim Palazzo

5. Levis 90s women’s jeans

Sandals

Shoes you’ll wear all season.

1. Amanu Embellished Sandal

2. Ancient Greek Sandals

3. Alaia Invisible heels

4. Tkees flip flops

Bags

The accessories that instantly say summer.

1. The Row Georgica Tote

2. Hunting Season tote

3. Loewe raffia basket

4. Liffner bucket bag

Jewelry

Summer jewelry should feel understated.

1. Lizzie Fortunanto Shell Earrings

2. Jennifer Fisher Necklace

3. Julietta Shell Necklace

Accessories

The finishing touches.

1. Janessa Leone straw hat

2. Chanel sunglasses

3. Ralph Lauren baseball cap

4. Loewe Silk scarf

Beauty Essentials

My summer beauty non-negotiables.

1. Chanel Duo Du Baume

2. Sarah Creal Brilliant Repair

3. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

4. Isdin Sunscreen