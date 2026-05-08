The Chicest Hotels You Haven’t Booked Yet

Luxury travel is shifting away from the obvious. The chicest hotels right now are not necessarily the ones you’ve seen a hundred times on Instagram or the classic legacy properties everyone already knows. Instead, a new wave of hospitality is emerging, one rooted in experience, design, privacy, and a quieter kind of luxury. From remote wellness escapes in Indonesia and Iceland to cinematic new openings in Venice, Montenegro, and Rome, today’s most exciting properties feel deeply transportive. Travelers are craving hotels that offer emotional escape as much as beautiful interiors, whether that means horseback riding along untouched beaches at NIHI Sumba, boarding a Belmond sleeper train through the English countryside, or checking into a design-driven ranch in Montana.

The future of luxury hospitality also extends far beyond traditional hotels. Yachts, safari lodges, private island retreats, and experiential adventure properties are redefining what five star travel looks like for a new generation of travelers who care less about being seen and more about how a destination makes them feel.

Ahead, the chicest under-the-radar luxury stays fashion insiders are quietly booking before everyone else catches on.

1. One&Only Moonlight Basin

The mountains are entering its luxury era. One&Only’s first US property transforms Big Sky into a true fashion adjacent destination with sprawling residences, ski access, elevated wellness programming, and interiors by Olson Kundig.

2. Amanvari

Aman’s first ever Mexico property is already shaping up to become one of the hardest reservations in luxury travel. Set along Baja’s East Cape, Amanvari blends desert landscapes, beachfront serenity, and Aman’s signature minimalist architecture into something deeply transportive.

3. Four Seasons Yachts

The next frontier of luxury hospitality is officially at sea. Four Seasons Yachts is bringing the brand’s ultra-polished service and residential style luxury into an entirely new category with sprawling suites, private terrace pools, and highly curated Mediterranean itineraries. Unlike traditional cruises, the experience feels far more intimate and hotel-driven, attracting travelers who want exploration without sacrificing design, privacy, or service.

4. Britannic Explorer, A Belmond Train

Luxury rail travel is officially back. Belmond’s Britannic Explorer sleeper train through the English countryside feels like the next evolution of quiet luxury travel: slower, more intentional, and deeply cinematic.

5. Chalet Mirabell

The Dolomites are quietly becoming Europe’s chicest mountain destination, attracting a fashion crowd that’s increasingly over Courchevel and St. Moritz. Chalet Mirabell blends alpine wellness with understated luxury in the most elevated way.

6. Airelles Venezia

Venice is having a true luxury renaissance, but not in the way people expect. Airelles Venezia feels cinematic and impossibly romantic with monastery architecture, layered interiors, and discreet glamour. The opening also solidifies Airelles as one of the chicest luxury hotel brands to watch right now, following the cult success of Airelles Château de la Messardière, the Saint-Tropez property rumored to be connected to the next season of The White Lotus.

7. Hotel Le Palma

Capri is entering a new luxury era, and Hotel La Palma is leading the shift. The Oetker Collection property blends old school Italian glamour with a fresher, more fashion forward energy that feels far more insider than some of the island’s legacy stays. This summer, Casa Tua is taking over the hotel’s beach club, instantly making it one of the chicest reservations on the island.

8. Eleven Experience- Chalet Pelerin

Experiential luxury travel is officially having a moment, and Eleven Experience is quietly leading the shift. With properties and adventures spanning Iceland, France, Canada, Chile, and the Bahamas, the brand has become known for pairing elevated design with highly curated adventure travel. The standouts for me are definitely Iceland and France. Iceland feels especially magical in the summer with the midnight sun, geothermal pools, and dramatic landscapes, while the French properties bring a more alpine, quietly luxurious energy.

9. One&Only Portonovi — Montenegro

Montenegro continues to quietly attract the ultra luxury traveler looking for a more discreet alternative to the South of France. One&Only Portonovi combines Adriatic waterfront views, destination wellness, and the brand’s signature polished aesthetic.

10. Estelle Manor

Part English countryside estate, part members club, Estelle Manor has quietly become the London fashion crowd’s favorite weekend escape. The Roman bath inspired spa alone has developed near cult status.

11. Passalacqua

Passalacqua still feels wonderfully insider compared to some of Lake Como’s larger legacy hotels. The property is intimate, romantic, and layered with old Italian glamour without feeling overly sceney.

12. Île de Bendor

The French Riviera’s next quietly chic destination may actually be an island. Île de Bendor is undergoing a major luxury transformation that’s positioning it as a more discreet alternative to the traditional Côte d’Azur circuit.

13. NIHI Sumba

Leave the most transformative trip for last. NIHI Sumba has quietly become one of the most aspirational escapes in the world for travelers craving privacy, wellness, and emotional escape over traditional luxury tourism. Think horseback rides on untouched beaches, open-air villas, spa safaris, and a complete disconnect from reality in the best possible way.

14. Rosewood Schloss Fuschl — Austria

Rosewood’s transformation of this historic Austrian castle hotel feels perfectly aligned with the rise of quiet European luxury. Lakeside views, grand interiors, and alpine serenity make it feel cinematic in the best way.

15. Orient Express La Minerva

Rome is entering a new era of luxury hospitality, and Orient Express La Minerva may be one of the city’s most anticipated openings. Housed inside a historic palazzo steps from the Pantheon, the hotel blends old-world Roman grandeur with the cinematic glamour associated with the Orient Express name. The property feels far more intimate and fashion-forward than Rome’s traditional luxury hotel scene, attracting travelers looking for something elegant, design-driven, and quietly iconic.