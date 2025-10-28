Teyana Taylor Will Host The CFDA Awards

The 2025 CFDA Awards have found their A-list host in none other than Teyana Taylor. The star—who’s currently making the rounds for One Battle After Another and Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair—will serve as the special night’s emcee and guide during the star-studded event, which honors the accomplishments, talents, and both emerging and iconic figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s occasion, held upon November 3 at the Museum of Natural History, is already set to be an especially stylish affair with A$AP Rocky receiving the Fashion Icon Award, Cynthia Rowley receiving the Founder’s Award, Pieter Mulier receiving the International Designer of the Year Award, Donatella Versace receiving the Positive Change Award, Sara Moonves receiving the Media Award, Andre Walker receiving the Isabel Toledo Board of Directors’ Tribute, and Ralph Rucci receiving the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.

Cynthia Erivo Tells Harper’s Bazaar She Wants Distance From Elphaba

The fantastically fashionable press tour for Wicked: For Good has begun, with Cynthia Erivo fronting Harper’s Bazaar’s November issue. The star is shot by Cass Bird against stark backdrops with a flurry of magically enchanting and dynamic couture, hailing from Giorgio Armani Privé, Balenciaga Haute Couture, Schiaparelli Haute Couture, Maison Margiela Artisanal, and many more. Naturally, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and more outfitted the actress in her go-to sky-high heels for the occasion, as well. In addition to her upcoming role as Elphaba in the Wicked sequel film, Erivo chats about her upcoming memoir, and visualizing full parts of a look when planning her press tour outfits. You can read her full feature now on HarpersBazaar.com.

“Elphaba will be part of my life forever, but we need separation,” Erivo says. “We’re not one and the same anymore, but we can be friends. What I love is having had the chance to play her when she has to figure out what she is and play her again when she knows.”

All images: Cass Bird

Jung Kook Embraces Modern Denim For Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein‘s tapped Jung Kook as its latest campaign face! The global musician and member of K-pop boy band BTS fronts the label’s latest campaign, highlighting its latest denim collections. Shot by sexy photog Mert Alas, Jung Kook poses against NYC skylines and dark halls in an assortment of blue and black denim jackets and jeans, elevated by details from allover monograms to darting. Of course, all of his looks are complete with Klein’s versatile T-shirts, tank tops, and briefs, ensuring a CK moment from head to toe.

All images: Mert Alas/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Megahn Markle Interviews Rising Stars For Town & Country s Philanthropy Issue

Meghan Markle‘s extending her star power to Town & Country this month, serving as interviewer for the magazine’s new Philanthropy issue for November. Specifically, the Duchess of Sussex sits down with The Altadena Girls’ Avery Colbert to discuss her founding of the organization, which raised funds for girls displaced by the Eaton Fire in California this year. Elsewhere, the issue includes covers featuring Broadway’s top stars, including Jonathan Groff, and the cast of Sesame Street. Complete with a “The Time Is Now: When Crisis Becomes a Call to Action” theme, the trio of covers reflects an urge to make change in various communities, raise funds for charitable efforts, and make a difference in our everyday lives. You can check out the full portfolio from this year’s Philanthropy issue on TownAndCountryMag.com.

All images: Courtesy of Town & Country

Apple Martin Steps Into Music With Her Debut Single

Looks like Apple Martin isn’t just following in mom Gwyneth Paltrow‘s footsteps—she’s also taking cues from dad Chris Martin! The young model has just revealed her first single, “Satellites,” released with Jade Street (the duo composed of Eli Meyuhas and Zachary Zwelling). The dreamy rock song marks Jade Street’s third single, preceding their upcoming fourth song “June”—which also launched today. Martin notably joined the pair onstage earlier this month to perform the song at Nashville’s Cannery Hall, simultaneously making her performing debut as well. The future seems bright for a potential musical career for Martin, whose father famously fronts Coldplay—and Paltrow, who’s proven her own vocal chops through projects including a viral episode of Glee and the 2009 film Country Strong. Watch this space!

The Cinema Society Screens Tommy Dorfman’s I Wish You All The Best At Gitano

Club Bohemia at Gitano kicked off the week with a burst of star power! The Cinema Society took over the venue with Lionsgate to screen Tommy Dorfman’s directorial debut, I Wish You All The Best. The film, which follows a young teen discovering their identity after being kicked out of their home, features a starry cast including Corey Fogelmanis, Alexandra Daddario, Lena Dunham, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Amy Landecker, Judson Mills, and Lexi Underwood. Inspired by the book of the same name by Mason Deaver, the movie was shown to a packed audience including Sabrina Carpenter, Lisa Yamada, Matt Kaplan, Aubrey Bendix, Braden Bochner, Doreen Wilcox Little, David Burtka, Richard Schiff, Bria Condon, McKenna Harrington, Emma Myles, Jenna Leigh Green, Sarah Himadeh, Tyler Lain, River Lipe-Smith, Chloe Melas, Cameron Moir, Emma O’Connor, Eve Plumb, Hunter Kohl, Gabriel Robles, Mariah Strongin, Sophie Sumner, Daniel Benedict, and Andrew Saffir.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

