The CFDA Award Nominations Are Here!

Better late than never. The CFDA announced the nominees for the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards, which were supposed to be held last month, but postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This year they will be announced digitally on the CFDA’s social media channels on Monday morning, September 14th to kick off New York Fashion Week.

“In this time of unprecedented challenge and change for our industry, we feel very strongly that it is it important to recognize the nominees representing the best of fashion creativity,” said Tom Ford, Chairman of the CFDA in a statement. “We look forward to returning to an in-person celebration honoring the American fashion industry in 2021.”

The nominees for American Womenswear Designer of the Year are Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Brandon Maxwell, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs, and Tom Ford.

For American Menswear Designer of the Year, they are Emily Adams Bode for Bode, Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss, Thom Browne, Todd Snyder, and Tom Ford.

The American Accessories Designer of the Year nominees are Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Gabriela Hearst, Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, Stuart Vevers for Coach, and Telfar Clemens for Telfar.

In the American Emerging Designer of the Year category, the nominees are Christopher John Rogers, Kenneth Nicholson, Peter Do, Reese Cooper, and Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto for Staud.

The awards this year are also recognizing global talent categories this year for the first time with Global Women’s Designer of the Year and Global Men’s Designer of the Year.

The Global Women’s Designer of the Year nominees are Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Dries Van Noten, Miuccia Prada for Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino, and Rick Owens. The nominees for Global Men’s Designer of the Year are Craig Green, Dries Van Noten, Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, Kim Jones for Dior, and Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

Nominations for each award category had to be submitted by March 13, 2020.

“In lieu of the in-person event, we will be prioritizing new and existing programming to support our designer community during the global pandemic – by redirecting efforts towards next generation scholarships and making important changes to bring racial equity to the fashion industry,” said Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA. “The annual gala serves as our largest fundraiser, and our hope is to continue raising money to support this work through industry contributions.”

