Max Mara And Marcolin Hosted An Intimate Hamptons Summer Luncheon

The brand celebrated its Spring 2025 eyewear collection

by Elizabeth Kurpis
Nicky Hilton, Jessica Wang, Elizabeth Kurpis, Sai De Silva

Last week, Max Mara and Marcolin welcomed the Hamptons set for a sun-soaked celebration at the private residence on Wölffer Estate Vineyard, a serene section of the property in Sagaponack not often visible to the public. The occasion? A beautifully curated luncheon in honor of summer—and the debut of the Max Mara Eyewear collection.

Despite a rainy morning, the skies cleared just in time, creating a golden haze over the vineyard vines. Guests gathered in the estate’s open-air barn, where crystal chandeliers swayed gently in the breeze and rosé flowed freely. Before sitting down to lunch, attendees were invited to try on pieces from the new collection—sculptural frames that felt more like art objects than accessories.

Inspired by the bold, creative spirit of designer Lee Miller and the architectural inspirations of Eileen Gray, the collection offers a fresh take on timeless elegance. With clean geometries, faceted surfaces, and luminous gold accents, the designs created a quiet expression of femininity. Attendees spotted in the season’s newest styles included Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Sai de Silva, Jessica Wang, Tina Leung, and Dani Stahl. The group dined alfresco on a summery menu of pasta primavera and roast chicken, followed by a refreshing final course of berries and cream. As the afternoon lingered lazily into early evening, many guests, reluctant to leave the calm of the Hamptons, eventually made their way back to the city. But they didn’t go empty-handed: each left with a new pair of Max Mara sunglasses of their choosing in tow.

Images: BFA / Jason Lowrie 

