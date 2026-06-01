The Bollare Penthouse Was THE Place to Prep for Miami Swim Week

As Miami Swim Week kicked off in full force, Bollare brought together a stylish mix of content creators, designers, models, and industry insiders for a two-day immersive styling experience at The Shelborne by Proper in South Beach.

Held on May 28 and 29, the luxury suite served as the ultimate pre-Swim Week destination, preparing guests for a packed week of runway shows, events, and appearances—including Ocean Drive’s highly anticipated Swim Issue cover celebration honoring cover star Erin Michelle Cummins.

Among those stopping by the Penthouse at The Shelborne were Ocean Drive Editor in Chief Paige Mastrandrea and Cummins herself, alongside Duda Teixeira, Evangeli Anteros, Jenah Yamamoto, Kelley Flanagan, Melissa Odabash, Nicole Williams English, Sophia Culpo, and Tika Camaj.

Upon arrival guests were greeted with a gorgeous black silk robe from locally founded brand, Eberjey, along with a coordinating pair of Havaianas flip flops. From there guests enjoyed sips from Loonen and Pressed Juicery before moving through a curated series of beauty, wellness, and styling activations.

Beauty prep was front and center, beginning with skin preparation from Youth to the People. Guests then received foundation color matching and complexion application from LAWLESS, while Glamsquad artists created eye and lip looks using Urban Decay favorites including the iconic NAKED palette, Tube Job Mascara, smudge-proof Liquid Stick Eyeliners designed to withstand Miami’s heat and humidity, and the brand’s newest obsession, Lip Toy lip staining oils.

Hair styling was led by SexyHair Artistic Ambassador Richard Mannah, while wellness brand Spritz Health introduced guests to its fast-absorbing oral spray designed to support performance, recovery, function, and longevity.

“There is a sun-soaked energy that only exists at Miami Swim Week, where style meets creative vision in a way that lights up the algorithm,” said Zack Tanck, Bollare VP. “We curated the coolest mix of creators, tastemakers, and editors to join us for a GRWM experience. The sweeping views of the ocean were the perfect backdrop for waves of content, brought to life by immersive beauty and fashion moments, to kick off summer in style.”

Once camera-ready, attendees moved into the fashion styling portion of the experience, selecting and trying on looks from an impressive roster of brands including 12 pm Studios, AFRM, Black Suede Studio, Donde Esteban, Hansen & Gretel, Kelsey Musgraves x Lee, Lorna Murray, Nightcap Clothing, RESA, Strait the Label, Sande, SPANX, and Uncommon James.

Before wrapping up their time at the suite, guests explored a vibrant floral installation showcasing a selection of standout beauty and wellness brands. The immersive display featured products from Clean Skin Club, ISDIN, Knock, Lux Unfiltered, Mise en Scene, Summer Fridays, Tanning Club, and Vyrao, offering one final moment of discovery before attendees headed out to Miami Swim Week’s packed schedule of events.

For Bollare Founder Alle Fister, the annual Swim Week gathering remains one of the most exciting moments of the year.

“Returning to Miami Swim Week is pure joy,” said Fister. “It is a vibrant celebration of sun, style, and the electric energy that only Miami can deliver! I love spending time here with our Bollare team and brand partners. From our styling suite, to the incredible events and runway shows we had the pleasure of working on, it is an electric weekend of work!”

Beyond the suite itself, Fister also celebrated another meaningful milestone during the week: the debut runway show for RESA‘s collaboration with Uncommon James.

“In addition to our suite, I was so proud to work with my dear friend, Suzanne Marchese, on her debut runway show for her brand RESA, celebrating their collaboration with Uncommon James,” Fister continued. “We have been friends for over 20 years (back when she was an editor) – so seeing her shine so brightly…this moment felt particularly prideful!”

With fashion, beauty, wellness, and content creation all under one roof, Bollare’s two-day takeover set the tone for a glamorous week ahead while celebrating the talent, brands, and personalities shaping this year’s Miami Swim Week conversation.

Nicole Williams English wearing SPANX and toting a Lorna Murray hat

Liberty Netuschil wearing Eberjey and Havaianas

Giza Timonier being styled by Richard Mannah using SexyHair

Evangeli Anteros wearing Hansel & Gretel and Black Suede Studios

Sophia Culpo with Spritz Health

Erin Michelle Cummins at Bollare Penthouse

Jenah Yamamoto wearing Donde Esteban

Vanessa Ariel Torres being glammed by Glamsquad using Urban Decay

Bec Donlan wearing AFRM and 12PM Studios

Nadia Mejia wearing Nightcap

Conchita Meza and Angelina Couch of Bollare with Olivia Faria

Katja Zwara with Sande and sipping Pressed Juicery

Kelley Flanagan wearing SPANX

Bollare x Ocean Drive Penthouse RTW

Lux Unfiltered, Mise en Scene, Summer Fridays, Youth to the People

Vryao

Knock

Loonen

Suzanne Marchese of Resa with Kristin Cavalllari of Uncommon James