The Boldest MTV VMAs 2025 Red Carpet Looks

The MTV VMAs returned in fashion on Sunday night. Held at UBS Arena, this year’s Video Music Awards ceremony featured statement-making attire from both established and emerging stars. Risqué dressing took center stage on the red carpet, with a variety of sheer, lacy, and ultra-cropped styles earning eyeballs—and some eye rolls!—across social media. Below, take a look inside the most dynamic, daring looks from celebrities like Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, and more at this year’s ceremony.
Doja Cat in Balmain Pre-Fall 2024 with Chopard jewelry, Judith Leiber clutch, & Pleaser heels, styled by Brett Alan Nelson
Tyla in Chanel Spring 1993 & Pandora Talisman jewelry, styled by Law Roach
Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino
Tate McRae in custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin, MARLI jewelry & Stuart Weitzman heels
Lenny Kravitz in Saint Laurent
Mai Pham in custom BAD BINCH TONG TONG
Sombr in Valentino
The Marias in Valentino
Haley Kalil in Marc Bouwer 1988
Zara Larsson in Sorcha O’Raghallaigh & Rene Caovilla heels, styled by Caterina Ospina
