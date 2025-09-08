The Boldest MTV VMAs 2025 Red Carpet Looks

The MTV VMAs returned in fashion on Sunday night. Held at UBS Arena, this year’s Video Music Awards ceremony featured statement-making attire from both established and emerging stars. Risqué dressing took center stage on the red carpet, with a variety of sheer, lacy, and ultra-cropped styles earning eyeballs—and some eye rolls!—across social media. Below, take a look inside the most dynamic, daring looks from celebrities like Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, and more at this year’s ceremony.

Doja Cat in Balmain Pre-Fall 2024 with Chopard jewelry, Judith Leiber clutch, & Pleaser heels, styled by Brett Alan Nelson



Tyla in Chanel Spring 1993 & Pandora Talisman jewelry, styled by Law Roach

Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino

Tate McRae in custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin, MARLI jewelry & Stuart Weitzman heels

Lenny Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Mai Pham in custom BAD BINCH TONG TONG

Sombr in Valentino

The Marias in Valentino

Haley Kalil in Marc Bouwer 1988

Zara Larsson in Sorcha O’Raghallaigh & Rene Caovilla heels, styled by Caterina Ospina

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.