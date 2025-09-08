Chic Report

The Boldest MTV VMAs 2025 Red Carpet Looks

From the sheer to the surreal, these stars made a statement at UBS Arena

by Aaron Royce
Sabrina Carpenter (Courtesy of Valentino), Doja Cat (Courtesy of Balmain), Tyla (Noam Galai/Getty Images/Courtesy of Pandora)

The MTV VMAs returned in fashion on Sunday night. Held at UBS Arena, this year’s Video Music Awards ceremony featured statement-making attire from both established and emerging stars. Risqué dressing took center stage on the red carpet, with a variety of sheer, lacy, and ultra-cropped styles earning eyeballs—and some eye rolls!—across social media. Below, take a look inside the most dynamic, daring looks from celebrities like Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, and more at this year’s ceremony.

Doja Cat in Balmain Pre-Fall 2024 with Chopard jewelry, Judith Leiber clutch, & Pleaser heels, styled by Brett Alan Nelson

Doja Cat (Courtesy of Balmain)

Tyla in Chanel Spring 1993 & Pandora Talisman jewelry, styled by Law Roach

Tyla (Noam Galai/Getty Images/Courtesy of Pandora)

Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino

Sabrina Carpenter (Courtesy of Valentino)

Tate McRae in custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin, MARLI jewelry & Stuart Weitzman heels

Tate McRae (Courtesy of Ludovic de Saint Sernin)

Lenny Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Lenny Kravitz (Courtesy of Saint Laurent)

Mai Pham in custom BAD BINCH TONG TONG

Mai Pham (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP)

Sombr in Valentino

Sombr (Courtesy of Valentino)

The Marias in Valentino 

The Marias (Courtesy of Valentino)

Haley Kalil in Marc Bouwer 1988

Haley Kalil (Courtesy of CBS)

Zara Larsson in Sorcha O’Raghallaigh & Rene Caovilla heels, styled by Caterina Ospina

Zara Larsson (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Courtesy of Rene Caovilla)

